PlayStation Announces Investment And Partnership With Discord

PlayStation has announced an official partnership with Discord. PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan visited a blog to announce a brand new Discord partnership. The PlayStation and Discord partnership was announced on their website on May 3, 2021.

The new partnership promises to bring the PlayStation and Discord experience closer together from early next year. Sony PlayStation is the world’s largest and most popular video game console and gaming platform with more than 100 million users worldwide.

In a blog post, Sony said: “This partnership with Discord is part of our ongoing effort to explore new ways to enable players around the world to connect. Although the exact nature of the partnership is still unclear and details of the outcome of the partnership are currently scarce. Sony’s announcement only mentions connecting Discord to the PlayStation Network’s social gaming experience, but it says the two companies are “working hard” to connect Discord to the PlayStation Network’s “social gaming” experience.

Although we recently learned that Discord will indeed continue flying solo, that doesn’t mean the popular communications app won’t continue to work together. Discord had held talks with Microsoft, but those talks appear to have ended, with Discord recently declaring that it would instead remain a separate company.

Discord is a voice, video, and text communication service used by hundreds of millions of people to talk to their friends and communities. We started with the goal of solving the problem of how to communicate with friends from all over the world while playing online games.

Meanwhile, you can join the official Playstation channel on discord here.

Starting early next year, Discord will be connected to the PS Network’s social gaming experience as part of a new partnership. This could mean that a separate Discord app will be launched on the PlayStation sometime in the second half of the year. It could mean integrating Discord’s PSN friends list so you can chat with your friends from anywhere, or it could mean it comes with the game itself.