eToro Super Bowl ad doesn’t compare well with FTX or Coinbase

The Super Bowl ad war is on and crypto exchanges are spending millions to have their commercial broadcasted in the event. While Coinbase and FTX nailed it in their ads, I don’t feel the eToro Super Bowl ad was up to that level, but that’s just my take. You might love the thought they put behind it, so let’s get to the same without any more wait.

JUST IN: A Shiba Inu dog was just featured in a @etoro crypto #SuperBowl commercialpic.twitter.com/wwTMkTdBBn — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 14, 2022

The ad shows a guy posting on eToro seeking an opinion on where to start on crypto and stocks. And then thousands of people floating in the sky going through the city give him a hand saying “To the moon!” and take him with them. The idea here was to show the power of social investment which is the tagline of eToro.

The platform lets investors discuss equity and crypto trading on its platform itself, and that is the premise of the ad as well. While the visuals were good and the message was conveyed, eToro fell behind due to the hilarious and creative ad of FTX. The company’s CEO, Lule Demmissie said, “There’s no better way to celebrate this growing universe of retail investors than with a Super Bowl ad that celebrates eToro’s vibrant community of investors.”

Shiba Inu/Dogecoin

The eToro Super Bowl ad also featured Shiba Inu quite nicely. It was a brief glance but for the crypto community, that was enough to understand that it was Shiba Inu. In fact, it makes even more sense as the phrases “To the moon” are used for meme coins like SHIB and Doge. This has made the Shib community quite happy as well. But this has taken the interest away from the ad and people are talking about that glimpse of Shiba Inu only.

About eToro

eToro is a market-leading social trading network and CFD brokerage that specializes in stock and cryptocurrency trading. On eToro’s CFD trading platform, users may trade crypto CFDs, as well as purchase and sell over 40 crypto assets on the company’s professional crypto exchange, eToroX. The extensive trading options of eToroX will appeal to experienced crypto traders. On the other hand, those who are new to cryptocurrency are more likely to benefit from eToro’s popular CFD trading platform.

