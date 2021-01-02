EU invests €145bn to develop 2nm based advance processors

In an attempt to develop processors based on 2nm technologies EU invests €145bn. A joint declaration was passed by 17 European states regarding the decision. The goal is to build efficient low-power processors that can be embedded into small systems. As of now, the plan is to slowly invest the amount in the coming 2 to 3 years. This step from the government means we can see great strides taken in this space in near future.

Why this move by the EU government?

The need for small and powerful processors has increased phenomenally in the last decade. With smartphones, smart devices, medical equipment, and even cars (especially EVs) everything is dependent on these processors. Since all the main industries are dependent on this technology it is a good move by the government to work in the space. By developing a 2nm based processor European industries will be able to compete with other industries from other countries.

Another great thing that works in the favour of the European government is the support from the states. Out of 27, 17 states have put a step forward and are in favor of the goal that they are trying to achieve. As of now the latest chips by major manufacturers like Apple and Qualcomm are based on 5nm technology. So, the goal of reaching 2nm is quite ambitious.

More on the matter

Europe’s IPCEI program has been the region of key growth. This program entails the state to take up projects that if materialized will be ground-breaking. But at the same time, these projects are also very risky and hence are not taken up by private ventures easily. There are also other projects that the different states are currently working on. One of which is estimated to be over by 2024.

Europe’s dependent on chips is increasing while its share in the semiconductor market is just 10%. So according to the government, it is the perfect time for them to diversify and be less dependent on other suppliers. And the reason for this ambitious goal is to distinguish themselves from other companies or governments. The government also believes that the development of in-house powerful chips will help Europe to strengthen its digital strength.

