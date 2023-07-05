Europe Proposes AI Verification Label to Combat Disinformation: Distinguishing Reality from Artificial Intelligence

The European Union is urging major online platforms, including Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, and TikTok, to intensify their efforts in combating misinformation by implementing labeling systems for artificial intelligence (AI)- generated content. EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova highlighted the emerging challenges posed by advanced AI chatbots, which can produce intricate textual and visual content within seconds. Jourova has engaged with these tech companies, all of whom have committed to the EU’s voluntary agreement on disinformation, urging them to address the issue of AI-generated content in their fight against misinformation.

During a briefing held in Brussels, EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova emphasized the need for online platforms that utilize generative AI, such as Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Google’s Bard chatbot, to implement protective measures against the dissemination of disinformation by malicious actors. Jourova urged these companies to develop technologies to identify AI-generated content and label it for users. However, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and TikTok have not yet provided any comments in response to these requests.

While Jourova acknowledged the importance of preserving freedom of speech through EU regulations, she highlighted that machines do not possess a right to freedom of speech regarding AI-generated content.

The rapid advancement of generative AI technology, capable of producing human-like text, images, and videos, has astounded many and raised concerns about its potential implications across various aspects of daily life. Europe has taken a proactive role in global AI regulation with the introduction of the AI Act, although the legislation is still awaiting final approval and will not come into effect for several years.

The Concerns of EU Officials Regarding Generative AI and Disinformation

Given the swift pace of generative AI development, EU officials, who are also implementing separate regulations to protect individuals from harmful online content this year, express concerns about the need for swift action to keep up with these advancements.

The Impact of Deepfakes and AI-Generated Speeches on Disinformation

Recent debunked deep fakes have surfaced, including a convincing image of Pope Francis wearing a puffy white jacket and a manipulated photograph suggesting an explosion near the Pentagon with billowing black smoke. These examples highlight the prevalence of disinformation propagated through deepfake technology.

Even politicians have employed AI to highlight the potential risks associated with deepfakes. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen utilized OpenAI’s ChatGPT to compose the opening of a speech delivered to Parliament, deliberately aiming to deceive listeners into perceiving it as human-crafted rather than generated by a robot.

To address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, European and U.S. officials have announced their intentions to develop a voluntary code of conduct for AI. This code is an interim measure until the EU’s AI regulations are enacted. Simultaneously, within the EU’s Digital Services Act, voluntary commitments outlined in the disinformation code will be transformed into legal obligations by the end of August. This act will require significant tech companies to enhance platform moderation to safeguard users from hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content.

Twitter’s Departure from the EU’s Voluntary Code of Conduct and the Subsequent Scrutiny

Vera Jourova, EU Commission Vice President, has stressed the importance of immediate labeling for AI-generated content by these companies. While most digital giants have already committed to the EU disinformation code, which mandates regular reporting on their efforts to combat false information, the urgency to label AI-generated content remains a pressing concern.

Last month, Twitter’s decision to withdraw from the EU’s voluntary code of conduct was perceived as an attempt by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media company last year, to relax the platform’s restrictions. This move faced intense criticism, particularly from Vera Jourova, who deemed it a mistake.

Jourova expressed her disapproval, stating that Twitter had chosen a confrontational path. She emphasized that the company’s actions and compliance with EU law would be closely and urgently scrutinized, given the attention drawn by its departure from the code.

Twitter’s commitment to adhering to EU regulations will face a significant test when European Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for digital policy, leads a team to conduct a “stress test” at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. This test aims to evaluate Twitter’s ability to comply with the Digital Services Act. During his visit to the United States, Breton also revealed his plans to visit other prominent tech companies in Silicon Valley, including OpenAI, Nvidia, and Meta.

