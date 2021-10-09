EV and battery makers to spend $24B in the US manufacturing plants

In the US, the focus of EV and battery makers is shifting towards the south. Nearly $24 billion is being spent on various developments from different companies. From Arizona to Georgia, all the places are preferred for manufacturing plant investments.

Here are some of the major plants that will be set up in the south zone. The companies that are going to invest in are Lucid Motors and Nikola in Arizona; Tesla’s Giga factory in Texas; Volkswagen, Ford, and General Motors in Tennesee; Ford and SKI in Kentucky; SKI in Georgia; and Canoo in Oklahoma. While start-ups are investing millions, the older automakers are investing in billions for the plants.

Lucid and Nikola in Arizona

Lucid Motors opened a $300 million manufacturing plant recently. Its electric vehicle Cada Grande will be manufactured here. The plant is located halfway between Tucson and Pheonix. Further, the company has plans to expand investments up to $1 billion. Lucid already set up many showrooms in the country. It is known that their vehicle received the highest EPA, beating Tesla cars. However, Lucid is yet to start deliveries of its vehicles, so it is too soon to be comparing the vehicles.

Nikola Corp. is planning to build a factory not far from the Lucid Motors plant. They announced plans to invest $600 million in the facility. This startup will be manufacturing fuel cell electric trucks in Arizona.