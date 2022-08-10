EV subscription provider Autonomy places giant order for 23K EVs

Electric vehicle subscription service provider Autonomy orders 23,000 electric vehicles from various EV makers. This includes Rivian, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and others. Autonomy started its services by using Tesla vehicles. Now, it appears that the service provider is going ahead with expansion including other EVs.

According to CEO Scott Painter, the company has already been taking delivery of 200 vehicles every week. This number is going to increase in the coming weeks. Additionally Autonomy also made it clear that it planned to add a lot more electric vehicles from a variety of automakers in order to have a lot of different options for their customers. Painter said, “Tesla was certainly the right launch partner for Autonomy given their dominance in the electric vehicle market today. With every automaker going all-in on electric and so many exciting new products coming to market in the next 6 to 18 months, we have placed our fleet order and are excited to expand our subscription lineup and make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric.”

The details of the order as stated by Electrek are as below.

OEM Order Total Units BMW $ 29,571,000 400 Canoo $ 3,779,000 100 Fisker $ 4,314,900 100 Ford $ 88,093,850 1,800 GM $ 138,728,500 3,400 Hyundai $ 73,794,600 1,640 Kia $ 68,670,000 1,500 Lucid $ 10,065,200 100 Mercedes-Benz $ 41,146,700 600 Polestar $ 10,100,00 200 Rivian $ 72,090,000 1,000 Subaru $ 9,471,500 200 Tesla $ 443,232,000 8,300 Toyota $ 25,905,000 600 Vinfast $ 19,400,000 400 Volvo $ 13,836,250 250 VW $ 106,897,500 2,200 Total $ 1,159,096,000 22,790

Further details

Despite many EV types being ordered by Autonomy. Tesla is still the biggest winner of the order with 8,300 vehicles, but there are also other companies that are getting significant orders, including GM with 3,400 units, Volkswagen with 2,200 units, and Ford with 1,800 units. Also, there are also smaller automakers that while they are getting smaller orders, might help them more, like Vinfast with 400 units, Lucid with 100 units, and Canoo with 100 units.

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers. Also for the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying.

The primary selection criteria as released by Autonomy are as follows.