Google’s new Pixel smartphone for 2023 spotted on FCC listing

It seems like Google has been planning for something really big! Probably the company is planning towards expanding its existing Pixel lineup which includes a range of smartphones and earbuds that will now be expanded to new products like a new Foldable.

As the company has been showcasing its latest tech with its new products we already have a leaked source coming from the official FCC listing where Google seems to have got the approval to launch a new device for this year.

Talking more about the upcoming Pixel smartphone, here it’s been said that we might see a Pixel 7 or a Pixel Fold phone which is again set to release in Spring this year. If you are someone who has been looking forward to a new Pixel phone for the coming year, then here we have got you covered with all the details you need to know:

Google Pixel lineup – FCC Listing uncovers a lot of information about the upcoming Pixel phone

As per the latest reports, here it’s been said that the latest FCC listing shows all the features related to wireless connectivity where we can say that the smartphone with wireless connectivity let it be the latest Bluetooth support the latest Wi-Fi support is also spotted here.

Talking more about the FCC listing, here it’s been said that the upcoming Google product has been listed with three different FCC namings including GOZDQ, GHL1X, GWKK3. As per the latest reports, it’s been said that the GHL1X is the product that will be getting the support for the latest mmWave 5G support and then we have the GOZDQ, and GWKK3 will be off the same variants.

Will there be a new Pixel 7a smartphone?

As per the latest reports, well this new FCC listing doesn’t really confirm whether we will see any new Pixel 7a smartphone or not, but as of now, we can say that there will be a new Pixel 7a smartphone coming soon in the market.

Talking about the specification side, here the Pixel 7a smartphone will be coming with a budget premium specification where we might see a Qualcomm chipset combined with faster RAM and a faster storage option too. Then, we also have reports claiming that we will be getting to see the support for faster wired charging too.

Will there be a new Pixel Fold smartphone?

As per the latest reports, again we don’t have any confirmation about whether we will see any new Pixel Fold smartphones or not. However, we will be confirming you with the latest update about whether we will see any new Pixel Fold or not.