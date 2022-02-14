Every Superbowl 2022 commercial in one place

In Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL championship game this year was expected to draw a larger crowd than the previous year. If that happens, it will be good news for advertisers such as Budweiser, Cheetos, Taco Bell, General Motors, and others who are returning to the big game this year.

This year’s game features fewer advertisers making their Super Bowl debut. The newcomers, who number more than a dozen, come primarily from the financial technology and cryptocurrency sectors, as well as gaming and health and wellness.

We have compiled a list of all commercials and trailers showcased on Sunday.

Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer by Universal Studios

On Sunday, Universal Pictures released the new trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The film, which is set to be released in June, takes place four years after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” in which audiences witnessed genetically enhanced dinosaurs being released into the wild following a mishandled auction.

“Dominion” reintroduces Chris Pratt as raptor trainer Owen Grady, along with Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, the Jurassic World theme park’s park operations manager. It also reunites the original Jurassic Park cast, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Start your Impossible – “Brothers” : Toyota

Toyota’s 60-second Super Bowl commercial features Paralympic athletes, continuing the automaker’s heartfelt, inspiring messaging. The “Brothers” commercial follows the lives and athletic careers of two real-life brothers, Brian McKeever, Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian, and Robin McKeever, an Olympian in cross-country skiing and Paralympic guide and coach.

Despite an incurable degenerative eye condition, the brothers continue to train together, which leads to Robin competing in the Olympic Winter Games and both brothers competing in the Paralympic Winter Games, with Robin serving as Brian’s guide.

Squarespace’s ‘Everything to shell everything’

Squarespace’s “Everything to Sell Anything” campaign was extended for its Super Bowl ad starring Zendaya.

The 30-second commercial, which aired during the first quarter of the game, shows the Euphoria actress promoting her seashell business on Squarespace. In September 2021, Squarespace launched its “Everything to Sell Anything” campaign. The 25-year-old eventually “sailed into the setting sun as a seashell celebrity.”

#DoItForThePhones : T-Mobile

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus, collaborated on two Super Bowl commercials promoting T-5G Mobile’s network as part of the company’s “#DoItForThePhones” campaign.

Parton appears in the commercial glammed up with magenta-colored nails for T-mobile’s theme. Later, the “Jolene” singer joins a FaceTime call with Cyrus, who is in the studio and eager to help with the 5G situation in any way she can. Part 2 of T-Super Mobile’s Bowl ad campaign: a full-fledged music video for “Do It for the Phones.”

“Do It for the Phones,” like its great musical charity predecessors, supports a great cause—not just the plight of sad smartphones, but Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, to which T-Mobile is donating $250,000.

High Stakes : Rakuten

In the company’s 1st Super Bowl ad, online retailer Rakuten Rewards enlisted “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham to play a game of poker.

The 30-second spot, titled “High Stakes,” depicts Waddingham raising the stakes against another female poker player. And each time, the opposing player is able to outbid Waddingham in the middle of the table. Finally, the other player raises the stakes with all of her Rakuten cash back. Waddingham storms away, and a naked cat can be seen moving across the poker table on the back of a robot vacuum.

Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer : Disney+

During the game on Sunday, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got another look at Oscar Isaac in “Moon Knight.”

Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who is pulled into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods alongside his multiple identities, including Steven Grant, will star in the new Disney+ series, which will premiere episodes on March 30.

Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who tries to encourage Spector to embrace his inner darkness, is played by Ethan Hawke, and Anton Mogart, aka Midnight Man, is played by the late Gaspard Ulliel.

Zero In The Way of Possibility : Bud Light Next

Because Bud Light Next has no carbs, the new Anheuser-Busch InBev beer chose to focus on “zero in the way of possibility,” from in-person encounters to the digital world. The commercial features a token from Bud Light’s NFT collection as well as a musical performance that takes place in the metaverse.

Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, stated in an interview that the commercial is a tribute to people who push the boundaries. This apart from the Bud Light Next commercial, AB InBev will air five other commercials across the country during the Super Bowl.

Zeus and Hera : BMW

Schwarzenegger teased his role in BMW’s new ad campaign in a short sketch in which a barista struggles to pronounce his name correctly, and now you can see the full commercial, which also stars Salma Hayek as Zeus’ wife, the goddess Hera.

The god of the sky and king of the ancient Greek gods is struggling to adjust to his new leisure life. Hayek’s portrayal of Hera, the goddess of women, marriage, family, and childbirth, has it much easier.

The TV commercial concludes with Zeus and Hera taking a leisurely drive through Palm Springs while singing along to Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue.” It is the first time in seven years that BMW has advertised in the big game.

Avocados from Mexico

After a hiatus in 2021, Avocados from Mexico are returning to promote their exports during the Super Bowl. Football fans will recognise the tailgate backdrop, but the trade group gives it a classical twist by setting the commercial outside the Colosseum in ancient Rome. Andy Richter plays Julius Caesar, a salad-obsessed character.

No Compromises : Polestar

The 30-second commercial, titled “No Compromises,” by Polestar is straightforward and to the point. It begins with shots of the company’s Polestar 2 electric vehicle with the word “No,” followed by words and phrases directed at other traditional Super Bowl commercials and automobile manufacturers.

The words that follow “No” in the ad range from general terms like “epic voiceovers” and “dirty secrets” to “dieselgate” – a reference to a previous diesel emissions scandal with Volkswagen – and “conquering Mars” – an indirect criticism of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.

Stuff : Expedia

During the first quarter of the game, Expedia aired its first Super Bowl commercial in over a decade. The 30-second commercial, which starred Ewan McGregor, conveyed the message that in life, experience is more valuable than material possessions.

Oversharing Mom : Carvana

Carvana’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial features a “Oversharing Mom,” as the ad’s title suggests, bragging about her experience purchasing a car from the online used vehicle retailer. She tells her son, her hairdresser, and everybody else about it.

Talking Animals : Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay promoted both its Cheetos and Doritos chips in a commercial that highlighted the Flamin’ Hot flavour. Jungle animals who consume the spicy chips gain the ability to communicate, sing, and beatbox. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion begins rapping “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa as a songbird, while singer Charlie Puth beatboxes as a fox.

During the game, PepsiCo’s snack division is also ran an advertisement for Lay’s chips.

Old friends, New fun : Meta

Meta appealed to viewers’ nostalgic side as it used the Super Bowl to promote its rebranding. The 60-second commercial aired takes place in a fictional restaurant called Questy’s, where two old friends who had grown apart are able to reunite thanks to Quest 2 and Horizon Worlds.

During ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday, Meta Quest debuted the full-length version of its “Old Friends, New Fun” Super Bowl 56 commercial, as well as revealing that Foo Fighters will perform at its Big Game afterparty—a 180-degree virtual reality concert on its Horizon Venues virtual event platform.

Bowling Alley Stars : Michelob Ultra

For its bowling alley-themed commercial, Michelob Ultra makes use of star power and a Super Bowl pun. The advertisement features actor Steve Buscemi, who played a bowler in “The Big Lebowski,” behind the counter at the bowling alley, which is regularly visited by top athletes. The commercial also features Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Brooks Koepka, and Alex Morgan.

Sopranos Reboot : Chevrolet

Chevrolet rebooted and modified the show’s opening sequence to feature Tony Soprano’s daughter instead of the late James Gandolfini’s mob boss. Meadow Soprano, played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, is also driving the automaker’s new electric Chevrolet Silverado instead of her father’s 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

The 60-second ad includes many of the same shots as the original opening, and more shots of the vehicle as well as some updates, such as Meadow getting a lollipop instead of a cigar like her father.

Women’s Health Awareness : Hologic

Hologic’s Super Bowl ad focuses on women’s health, with singer and halftime show performer Mary J. Blige making time for her annual doctor’s appointment. It’s the medical device company’s first national advertising campaign.

Special Ops Mission : Weathertech

WeatherTech’s 30-second Super Bowl commercial turns basic car accessories like floor mats, mudflaps, and phone cup holders into a highly trained mission headed by the company’s “FitCrew.”

Sit Down Dinner : Caesars Sportsbook

In Caesars Sportsbook’s first commercial, actors J.B. Smoove as Caesar and Halle Berry as Cleopatra host a star-studded dinner party attended by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Gillette

GilletteLabs’ Exfoliating Bar is introduced in the Procter & Gamble brand’s first Super Bowl commercial since 2006. Grey Advertising created the commercial, which features a helpful sink that animatedly pops a Gillette razor into a man’s hand while the kitschy lounge music of Yma Sumac provides the soundtrack. After the now-smooth-faced hipster cheerfully tosses his towel, a stretchy laundry rack reaches out.

The GilletteLabs team launched its campaign in the run-up to the 2022 Super Bowl, with placements tied to events such as ComplexCon and CES as well.

LeBron James goes back to 2003 : Crypto.com

Crypto.com, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform, made its Super Bowl debut with an ad titled “The Moment of Truth,” which celebrated LeBron James’ career and the concept of making life-altering decisions.

Pangea : Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020, hoping to rekindle demand for long-haul international travel.

Turkish’s sixth Super Bowl commercial is titled “Pangea.” Morgan Freeman narrates the film, which claims that the supercontinent has been extinct for hundreds of millions of years. The 30-second commercial concludes with people embracing and computer-generated images of continents reuniting, as well as the message “We connect more countries than any other airline.”

Can Seth embrace electricity again?: Wallbox

The first Super Bowl commercial for Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management products, follows Seth Thomas, a lightning strike survivor from Durham, North Carolina, as he overcomes his fears with the help of the company’s products.

Brooks Koepka at the Bowling Alley : Michelob Ultra’s Seltzer

The commercial for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer is fairly simple in its approach to selling the drink, focusing on the seltzer’s lack of calories and carbs. The commercial depicts golfer Brooks Koepka deliberating with his caddy about what to order at the Super Bowl’s bar, a fictitious bowling alley.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse : Rocket Mortgage

Anna Kendrick, the actress, assists Barbie in purchasing her Dreamhouse while competing with other buyers for Rocket Mortgage’s position. He-Man and Ken also make appearances.

All or One : Planters

Planter’s commercial, which starred actors Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, aired just before halftime. The actors debated whether it was better to eat peanuts all at once or one at a time. The campaign includes an online quiz that analyses what a person’s preference for peanut butter says about them.

Work without limits : Monday.com

Monday.com was ready to compete with its new Super Bowl ad campaign, “Work without Limits,” which was inspired by how monday.com democratises the authority of software to give any professional in any position the opportunity to reimagine work.

Confused Celebrities : Uber Eats

Celebrities such as “White Lotus” actress Jennifer Coolidge, “Succession” actor Nick Braun, and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah eat a variety of household items such as aluminium foil, diapers, dish soap, and sponges to the tune of Capone’s “Oh No,” a song made popular by TikTok videos.

The advertisement is Uber Eats’ way of conveying the message that, in addition to food, you can order household products and other sundries through its delivery service.

Larry David : FTX’s Superbowl Debut

In FTX’s Super Bowl debut, comedian Larry David plays a time-traveling sceptic. In the commercial, David maligns it all from the wheel to space travel to cryptocurrency, and ends with the message, “Don’t be like Larry.”

Serena Williams in Tonal Commercial

Tonal, a $2,995 at-home gym manufacturer, is launching its first-ever Super Bowl this year as competition in the connected fitness industry heats up.

Tonal’s 30-second commercial features tennis champion Serena Williams, an early investor in the company. The company hoped that its commercial, which is part of a larger campaign, would reach more women.

Declaration of Independence : ClickUp

This year, ClickUp, a startup that sells project management software, ran its first commercial during the big game. The 30-second commercial will air in 14 markets across the United States during the third quarter.

ClickUp, based in San Diego, California, spent $5 million on the ad, which it created without the assistance of an agency, according to Melissa Rosenthal, the company’s chief creative officer. The skit depicts the Founding Fathers attempting to locate their most recent copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Keep up with the Joneses and Jonas : Toyota

In Toyota’s second spot of the game, Nick Jonas tries to keep up with the Joneses. Singer Jonas competes in a Toyota Tundra race with Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Jones.

The Cable Guy : Verizon

Carrey appears in the commercial as The Cable Guy, promoting Verizon’s 5G service. Carrey previously teased the ad on social media with a short video post. According to Verizon, this is the first commercial in which Carrey has ever appeared, let alone one in which he appears as one of his classic characters.

If You Love Me by Lizzo : Google

Google’s Super Bowl commercial, which featured award-winning artist Lizzo, featured her unreleased song “If you love me.”

The one-minute commercial featured Google’s Pixel 6 camera with Real Tone, an algorithm that highlights the nuances of various skin tones. The advertisement aims to draw attention to the lack of image equity in camera technologies, which have not always worked correctly on all skin tones.

What’s gotten into Lindsay? : Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, which recently acquired Sunshine Fitness for $800 million, makes its Super Bowl debut with “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?” The 30-second commercial, narrated by William Shatner, shows “Mean Girls” actress Lindsay Lohan getting sharper, sleeping better, and is becoming more productive by hitting the gym.

Lays Potato Chips : Pepsico

PepsiCo’s Lay’s potato chips open its doors in a Super Bowl commercial starring tuxedo-clad actors Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd. Rogen and Rudd eat the chips while reminiscing about past experiences, such as singing along to Shania Twain and also being abducted by a stalker.

Common problem given a comedic approach : Pringles

Pringles’ Super Bowl ad is a comedic take on a common problem: customers getting their hands caught in the chip’s packaging.

The Kellogg brand’s commercial depicts a man flash-forwarding through his life — and death — after getting his hand stuck inside a Pringles can while Lionel Richie’s “Stuck on You” plays in the background.

The Rings of Power teaser : Amazon Prime Video

The first teaser for the most expensive television show in history was released at Superbowl.

“The Rings of Power,” an Amazon Studios “Lord of the Rings” series that reportedly cost $465 million to make, is set during author J.R.R. Tolkien’s second age, an era of Middle-earth history thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Although specific plot details are scarce, Amazon has stated that the show will follow an ensemble cast of characters.

Guy Fieri introduces Hard Soda Line : Bud Light Seltzer

In its Super Bowl commercial, Bud Light Seltzer hopes celebrity chef Guy Fieri will help convince consumers that its new hard soda line has “the loudest flavours ever.”

The commercial, which the brand claims will be Fieri’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, is based on the Food Network host’s well-known catchphrase: “Welcome to Flavortown.” The commercial depicts partygoers reaching into a fridge, which transports them to the “Land of Loud Flavors,” where Fieri is the mayor.

Return of Dr.Evil : General Motors

The commercial for General Motors features actor and comedian Mike Myers reprising his role as Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” spy comedy trilogy. It also stars Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling as his sidekicks. The villains seize General Motors’ headquarters in order to take over the world, but first make a decision to combat climate change with the help of the automaker’s new electric vehicles.

EV6 Promotion : Kia

Kia returned to Super Bowl adverts after a one-year hiatus with a 60-second ad featuring a robotic dog looking for an owner who drives the automaker’s new all-electric Kia EV6.

eToro makes it’s debut

eToro, a social investing platform, made its first Super Bowl appearance with a commercial depicting a consumer seeking cryptocurrency advice.

The commercial depicts a man posting on eToro seeking advice on where to begin investing in crypto and stocks. Then thousands of people floating through the city give him a hand and say, “To the moon!” and take him with them. The goal here was to demonstrate the power of social investment, which is eToro’s tagline.

T-Mobile reunites Scrubs stars

T-Mobile reunited Scrubs stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff for a musical advertisement promoting the company’s internet service. It’s T-third Mobile’s spot in the game, though the former two have concentrated on the company’s 5G phone service.

Mind Reader : Amazon

Amazon’s big game commercial features Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at home on game day, imagining what Alexa would be like if she could read people’s minds. It really doesn’t take long for the celebrity couple to realise that it’s probably best if the virtual assistant can’t.

Amazon is known for its star-studded advertisements, such as last year’s Super Bowl commercial “Alexa’s Body,” which sparked national interest.

Here’s to the Lazy Ones : Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, a canned cocktail brand, was inspired by Apple’s famous “Here’s to the crazy ones” campaign for its Super Bowl commercial. Cutwater’s commercial celebrates those who “work smarter, not harder.” The ad is black and white, with the exception of the brand’s coloured cans.

Flake the Musical : Vroom

The “Flake” ad continues Vroom’s theme from its first-ever Super Bowl ad last year about “flipping” car buying and selling on its head — but in a more upbeat and lively manner. Vroom’s 2021 ad emphasised, almost to the point of torture, the pressure of purchasing a vehicle from a traditional car dealer.

Welcome to Irish Springs : Colgate

Colgate-Irish Palmolive’s Spring soap made its Super Bowl debut with a eerie ad. Irish Spring locals end up forcing a foul-smelling visitor to bathe in the commercial, which also features a talking rabbit, with powerful Celtic undertones. The commercial highlights the soap’s new branding, which includes a new logo and packaging.

Booking.yeah : Booking.com

Booking.com is resurrecting its 2013 “Booking.yeah” campaign in its first-ever commercial during the Super Bowl. The commercial, which stars actor and director Idris Elba, debuts on the same day as a $500k company vacation giveaway on social media.

Eugene Levy Makeover : Nissan

After a seven-year long break, Nissan Motor returned to Super Bowl advertising with a star-studded commercial spearheaded by “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and actor Eugene Levy. The Emmy-winning actor drives a new Nissan Z sports car borrowed from Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Brie Larson in the 60-second commercial.

Levy, who is dressed in a suit and tie, has a rough start with the car. But it doesn’t take long for Levy to feel at ease behind the wheel. He transforms into an action movie star, complete with long hair, tattoos, and a black leather jacket.

Doja Cat breaks out of Clown Conformus : Taco Bell

Taco Bell is back in the Big Game after a five-year absence, this time with a commercial featuring rapper Doja Cat. The commercial begins with Doja and her classmates at Clown Conformus, a clown school, before they break out and go to Taco Bell. The commercial appears to be another jab at rival McDonald’s and its clown mascot from Yum Brands.

Hellmann highlights Food Waste

Hellmann’s mixed metaphor ad highlights food waste. The commercial features former NFL linebacker and current New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo tackling customers attempting to throw away food, including Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The Super Bowl, according to the Unilever mayonnaise brand, is one of the largest food holiday breaks, which can often ultimately led to buying extra and waste.

DJ Khaled in Quickbooks Commercial

Intuit-owned Quickbooks aired its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The 30-second spot, which stars DJ Khaled, focuses on the financial resources available to new businesses.

Quickbooks has partnered with sister brand Mailchimp to help new businesses get started and grow. According to Intuit, 17 million new businesses will be established this year.

Sam’s Club features Kevin Hart

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, has cast actor and comedian Kevin Hart in its first Super Bowl commercial.

In the commercial, the membership-based warehouse club promoted a feature called Scan & Go, which allows customers to ring up their own purchases with a smartphone and skip the checkout line. Hart struts around the store in the TV commercial, referring to his VIP status, not realising that every other customer can use the same Scan & Go app.

Ty Burell goes bankrupt : Greenlights

In Greenlight’s commercial, Modern Family actor Ty Burrell sets a poor example of financial wellness. Burrell spends his money on everything from a pegasus to a jetpack before going bankrupt, whereas a watching father tells his children that’s why Greenlight is used to teach financial literacy.

Iconic Clydesdale Horse returns : Budweiser

Budweiser turned down a Super Bowl commercial in 2021, but its iconic Clydesdale horse returned this year. The inspirational message in the ad, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, is meant to tug at viewers’ heartstrings. The video depicts a horse recovering from an injury with the assistance of a canine companion. The film concludes with the words “Down Never Means Out” flashing across the screen.

Fortune: Life’s a Gamble : Draftkings

This year, DraftKings introduced a new protagonist, the Goddess of Fortune, a daring risk-taker whose motto is “Life’s a Gamble.” Joe Namath, who spent his final season in the NFL as a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, even appears in this action-packed ad created by VaynerMedia.

Off The Grid : E*Trade

The E*Trade baby is confronted by two executives who try to persuade him to return in the “Off the Grid” ad, which debuted during the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since his last commercial eight years ago, the baby appears to have lived in seclusion in a wooded area.

The executives try their hardest to persuade the hesitant baby to return, telling him that inflation is rising and that people are leaving their money in bank accounts rather than investing it.

Colourful QR Code by Coinbase

Coinbase decided to show a colourful QR code moving on the screen for its Super Bowl ad, similar to the bouncing DVD logo. Scanners of the QR code were directed to Coinbase’s website. The advertisement appears to have resulted in massive traffic to the company’s app, which was temporarily unavailable after it aired.

Netflix releases teaser showing upcoming slate of New Films

On Sunday, the streaming service released a commercial outlining its upcoming slate of new films for 2022.

The teaser featured Kevin Hart and Mark Walhberg from “Me Time,” Millie Bobby Brown from “Enola Holmes 2,” Daniel Craig from “Knives Out 2,” Ryan Gosling from “The Gray Man,” and Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington from “The School for Good and Evil.” Shawn Levy’s new time travel adventure film “The Adam Project,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana, was also featured in the advertisement.

Willie Nelson stars in Skechers Commercial

Skechers telecasted two separate Super Bowl commercials, both of which featured musician Willie Nelson, to emphasise how comfortable its sneakers are.

Nelson’s hit song “On the Road Again” plays in one commercial as people of all ages wear Skechers while doing everyday activities such as skateboarding, going for a run, and walking the dog. Nelson, on the other hand, is pleading for the legalisation of Skechers, which he believes are illegal because they are so comfortable.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer by Marvel Studios

On May 6, the next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be released. During Sunday’s game, Disney promoted the upcoming film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Dr. Stephen Strange travels into the multiverse to face a new adversary after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the first season of “Loki.”

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange, the new MCU film features Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong reprising his role as Wong, Rachel McAdams reprising her role as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising his role as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez’s debut as America Chavez is also expected in the film.