Samsung had to pause Galaxy Tab S8 pre order because of flooding demands

Preorders for the regular Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been stopped in the United States while Samsung takes a break.

The development was noticed by XDA Developers, who received a response from Samsung, who revealed that the preorder hold was due to “overwhelming demand” within the first 48 hours that the tablets were available to purchase in advance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets flooding high demands

We really aren’t aware of any preorders being halted outside of the United States, and at the time of writing, all of the variations were still advertised as in stock and available for preorder in the United Kingdom.

With makers having to deal with present global chip scarcity until at least next year, it’s not surprising that Samsung is facing minor supply issues including its new devices – and let’s hoping these don’t last long.

Conclusion:

The reality fact Samsung now has to reschedule preorders again for Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra indicates there is still a market for Android tablets – as long as manufactures were prepared to deliver premium goods in this category.

Apple iPads became a go slates for everybody interesting inside the tablet form aspect for just a long time, and Apple has done a really good job at covering a variety of price points & sizes including its range — witness the iPad mini, iPad Pro, and so on. If you’re on a low budget, Amazon Fire tablets are an option.

Nevertheless, the very same benefits that apply to Android phones also apply to Android tablets: more customization options, lesser limitations, and not even being bound into to the Apple ecosystem. It is indeed unfortunate that now in recent years, both the hardware and software have let down potential Android tablet buyers.

But let us presume that now the debut of Android 12L and the Galaxy Tab S8 series marks the beginning of a truly competing Android-based tablet market – because other businesses must respond with their very own premium Android slates.

