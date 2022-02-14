OnePlus Nord CE 2 new renders confirms about its processor

We know that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is officially on the way and that the inexpensive device will be unveiled on February 17. We now have a new look at the gadget, as well as confirmation of one of the most essential specifications.

The picture, which is currently a leaked and unofficial depiction, comes from well-known source Ishan Agarwal and depicts the phone in what is known as Bahamas Blue. The image appears to be hiding someplace on the OnePlus website, but we don’t know where.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 – Leaked Specifications

Agarwal also discusses the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s specifications, which include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a dual-lens 64MP+8MP back camera with ultrawide capabilities, and 1TB of expandable storage. The program is also said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

New confirmation about the chipset for OnePlus CE 2

We know of at least another of those specs are correct because OnePlus has turned to social media to confirm that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will definitely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, with 5G compatibility.

That implies, in the words of OnePlus, the phone will allow you to “multitask like an expert.” While the processor is low-cost, it should provide the Nord CE 2 with enough power to go through day-to-day smartphone operations without breaking a sweat – however, benchmarks will trail well behind premium phones.

OnePlus may divulge additional details about this phone in the coming days, before the big reveal on February 17, and we will, of course, bring you all you need to know about the low-cost device before, during, and after its debut.

Conclusion:

OnePlus first created a reputation for itself by delivering smartphones with flagship-level specs at clearly mid-range pricing. Take a peek at the recently revealed OnePlus 10 Pro, and you’ll notice that the firm is still extremely excellent at it.

However, in recent years, OnePlus has been experimenting with mid-range and inexpensive phones, the majority of which have left us quite satisfied. The OnePlus Nord kicked off everything in 2020, and it was quickly followed by additional low-cost devices, including last year’s original OnePlus Nord CE.

While it’s true that there are lots of fantastic cheap phones on the market right now, it doesn’t appear to be discouraging OnePlus from attempting to gain market share in this specific market group. On paper, it appears that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be an enticing, value-for-money device.

We’ll have had to wait and see what the combination of Oppo and OnePlus impacts this approach in the future – it’s likely that fewer phones may be launched overall – but in the meanwhile, we’re excited to see what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has to offer.

