Everything We Know About Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox S / X on October 27, 2021, at Stadia, Luna, PC, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store.

Far Cry 6 is a serious departure from the setting of Far Cry 5 and the highly anticipated next installment in the Ubisoft Far Cry series that takes us to a tropical paradise called Yara frozen in time. Yara is under the control of dictator Anton Antons Castillo (played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito) and wants to restore his glory with the help of his son Diego. Players will join a revolution to free Yara, considered a tropical paradise in the heart of the Caribbean, from the oppressive rule of Anton’s son.

In Far Cry 6, you fight for a revolution against the rule of Yaras dictator Anton Castillo, who has been in power 50 years. To counter Castillo’s lethal political dominance, you take the reins of Dani Rojas, even though you have the option of making her male or female.

Ubisoft confirmed that PS4 and Xbox One players can upgrade their Far Cry 6 versions for free to Xbox X and PS5. The game is, of course, an open world and will cover a number of areas across the island, including beaches, jungles, and the capital city of Esperanza, which we saw in the trailer. We have all the information about the game’s great details, such as when to see it for its official unveiling, release date, history, size of the map, and when it will be available on last-gen consoles. The franchise has sold over 50 million copies and is one of Ubisoft’s best-selling franchises of all time, and its players have cultivated a legacy that is based on beautiful, expansive open worlds, hours of gameplay, and good times.