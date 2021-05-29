How to share WiFi password

By using Google Nest Wifi or Google Wifi, you can easily check and share your Wi-Fi password through email, text and many other applications and methods. If you establish a Guest Wi-Fi network, you can also use a unique password that is specially reserved for your guests. It is important to note that you should only share your password only with people you trust.

There are three main ways to share your Wi-Fi password: through the Google Home app, the Google Wi-Fi app, and Google Nest displays.

Sharing your password on the Google Home app:

Open the Google Home app. Tap on the Wi-Fi icon. Under “Guest network,” tap on Show password. Tap on either Copy, Message, or Email to share.

Sharing your password on the Google Wi-Fi app:

Open the Google Wi-Fi app. Tap on the Settings and actions tab > Guest Wi-Fi > Share. Select an application through which you would like to share your password.

Sharing your password on the Google Nest displays: