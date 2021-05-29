Log In Register
How to share WiFi password

Arya Roy
How toTech

By using Google Nest Wifi or Google Wifi, you can easily check and share your Wi-Fi password through email, text and many other applications and methods. If you establish a Guest Wi-Fi network, you can also use a unique password that is specially reserved for your guests. It is important to note that you should only share your password only with people you trust.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/15/17357368/google-wifi-feature-device-home-struggling-connect

There are three main ways to share your Wi-Fi password: through the Google Home app, the Google Wi-Fi app, and Google Nest displays.

Sharing your password on the Google Home app:
  1. Open the Google Home app.
  2. Tap on the Wi-Fi icon.
  3. Under “Guest network,” tap on Show password.
  4. Tap on either Copy, Message, or Email to share.
Sharing your password on the Google Wi-Fi app:
  1. Open the Google Wi-Fi app.
  2. Tap on the Settings and actions tab > Guest Wi-Fi > Share.
  3. Select an application through which you would like to share your password.
Sharing your password on the Google Nest displays:
  1. On the Nest display, swipe down from the top of your screen.
  2. Tap on the Wi-Fi icon, and then press Guest Wi-Fi.
  3. The network name and password and your Guest Wi-Fi network will be displayed.

