Everything you need to know about crypto-debit cards

Cryptocurrency is definitely taking up the spotlight these days. Despite the streaks of uncertainty and volatility, the overall hue of the crypto domain looks rather bright, with more and more people expressing interest in investing in crypto. However, it still remains a major hurdle that several of the organizations and institutions are still skeptical about cryptocurrency and hence they don’t accept crypto for payments. The reasons are varied ranging from volatility and risk to lack of proper knowledge about the technology involved. However, it is only natural that you might want to pay for your cup of coffee or your favorite book with digital currency. But the question is how do you do that? This is where crypto-debit cards come in.

What is a crypto-debit card?

Crypto-debit cards are the solution that lets businesses offer crypto payments despite the unnerving concerns about the risk involved or the exchange rates. Crypto-debit cards aren’t much different from our conventional debit and credit cards. They more or less follow the same criterion, letting customers carry out daily and routine transactions using cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and so on. A major bonus point of crypto-debit cards is the fact that the customer is free of the worry of whether or not a particular seller will accept the card and it can be used in a multitude of locations. Now that is definitely something to look forward to.

How Does It Work?

As mentioned earlier, the working mechanisms of the crypto-debit card are much similar to the conventional debit or credit cards. The very first step towards using it is to ensure that you have topped up your crypto-debit card with your preferred cryptocurrency. This can be done with the help of a mobile app or perhaps a website. Once you have checked that off the list, you are good to go. A major point of attraction of crypto-debit cards is their larger spending limits in comparison to the other cards. And let’s not overlook the lower transactional fees that make it all the more intriguing to the users. And once you are done with the transaction, say you bought your staple coffee with the card, following which, the digital currency will be converted into cash by the respective card provider. Sounds simple? If these are not enough reasons for using crypto-debit cards, don’t worry. There are more highlights on the list to pique your interest.

The Benefits

The next question any user will have is why should they use the crypto-debit card when the option of using the normal debit card is available. Well, when there is a better choice available, wouldn’t you go for that? Crypto-debit cards come with a spectrum of perks, particularly when you are traveling in another country. They free you from the tangles of massive and at times, unreasonable exchange rates. In the case of conventional Visa or Mastercards, the conversion rates can be pretty high. And this is what sets apart crypto-debit cards, thereby presenting them as the better choice. If there is a way to save money, why not use that?

Suppose you aren’t bitten by the travel bug. Even then, crypto-debit cards will prove to be of great use to you. For one, they are free of the plethora of charges that come with conventional cards. With crypto-debit cards, you don’t have to worry about membership fees or this or that. If you are looking for ways to live a less-expensive life, then crypto-debit cards will be a good way to start. They can also be used for making withdrawals from ATMs and many of them even come with attractive rewards.

The Downsides

It is a well-known saying that “Every coin has two sides.” Likewise, crypto-debit cards also come with certain flaws and downsides. At times, in order to attain access to certain rewards, you might be required to stake coins. This might work just fine for small-scale transactions. However, when it comes to larger transactions, crypto-debit cards might not be the best option. And then obviously, there is the whole element of volatility. Signing up for cryptocurrency is quite synonymous with signing up for a roller coaster ride. You never know when it will go up or dive down. Thus it takes a lot of good faith and optimism and more importantly, a good dose of prudence and diligence. None of the fields that offer a significant reward is free of risks. It all depends on how you manage that risk with the right amount of wisdom and foresight, and most importantly, patience.