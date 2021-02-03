You may have heard about jackpot slots at one point. These online slots offer significant prizes, making them suitable if you want to have a bit of fun and win something. Many people get their fun when they play slots with the hope of winning 6 or 7 figure prize money.

Matching symbol payouts and the chance to win a jackpot gives an extra sense of excitement and entertainment. This post explains everything you need to know about jackpot slots.

Understanding jackpot slots

The major difference between jackpot slots and regular slots is that the regular slots have a specific maximum payout. On the other hand, jackpot slots come with various top prize sizes and can provide you even a seven-digit win with a single spin.

Keep in mind that a jackpot can be a significant amount of cash you may get while playing an online casino. Also, there are various jackpot slots that you can find on the market, and here are some of them:

Local jackpots

Slots providing local jackpots consist of the prize pool that is accumulated by bets that are made by players at a specific online casino. Quite often, most types of local jackpots can be much smaller because fewer players are contributing to the total prize money.

For instance, a certain slot may be available at multiple casinos, but the prize pot can be made only from bets taken by players from that casino. Therefore, it's called the local jackpot. As a result, the players who are eligible to win the jackpot are only those registered with the casino.

Progressive jackpots

Progressive jackpots refer to jackpots that can reach astronomical amounts over a certain period. The good thing about these jackpots is that they increase each time players make bets. So that bet can contribute towards a top prize, regardless of whether you make the bet at one specific casino or across several linked slots.

Here is the deal, every time you make a bet on a progressive jackpot game, there is a small percentage of your bet that is placed on the top prize pool. These jackpots are perhaps very popular slots among many players, so there can sometimes be thousands of bets that are made daily. As a result, this can lead to multi-million cash prizes for the lucky winners.

However, there is a catch to playing progressive jackpots. These jackpots can increase to significant amounts because they are hard to win. It’s only once in a while that you can see a player winning a huge progressive jackpot to give it enough time to grow to such significant amounts of cash.

Pooled or network jackpots

The so-called pooled or network jackpots can give the largest pot. These jackpots are sourced from the bets that are made by players from several casinos.

These casinos have the same specific slot game, so each player’s bet contributes towards the cash prize to make it grow to a large amount of money that any player can win.