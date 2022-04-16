Everything You Need to Know About Liquity Token

LQTY is a coin that collects the Liquity Protocol’s fee revenue through staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to take out loans with no interest against Ether as collateral. Loans are made in LUSD and must have a collateral ratio of no less than 110 percent. The loans are backed, in addition to the collateral, by a Stability Pool comprising LUSD and by other borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol.

Today's equity price is $2.06 USD, down -22.25 percent in the last 24 hours. Liquity's market cap is currently $143,109,132.83 USD. There are 100 million equities in circulation, with a total supply of 100 million equities and a maximum supply of 100 million equities.

The Liquity technical analysis gauge displays real-time ratings for the timeframes you specify based on the most widely used technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators, and Pivots.

This chart evaluates the real-time suggestions of three common technical indicators based on Liquity's performance: moving averages, oscillators, and pivots.

Compare Liquity’s price index over the previous 90 days to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether. This chart does not display prices directly, but rather how LQTY’s price changes compare to BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDT. Price index graphs can be used to evaluate different assets by benchmarking their prices on a certain date and showing the change since then. In this situation, we’re comparing these prices to those from 90 days ago. Tether, a stable coin tied to the US dollar, is shown by the reasonably straight line.

Liquity (LQTY) is currently ranked #314 in the cryptosystem with a circulating supply of $69.33 Million (69,331,286.50 LQTY) and a total supply of $100 Million (100,000,000 LQTY).

Blockchain-based lending services are a critical component of the growing decentralised economy. Lending, as a financial primitive, allows users to earn more interest on various assets, whilst borrowing frees up liquidity for users who want to preserve exposure to the underlying collateral asset. Borrowers and lenders are connected in a non-custodial and peer-to-peer way through smart contracts in decentralised lending, offering new tools and updated features for both sides.

Liquity, a significant player in the decentralised lending ecosystem, enables users to unlock liquidity against their ETH without sacrificing their exposure to ETH. Users only need to upload ETH as collateral and borrow a stablecoin (LUSD). The primary competitive advantages of Liquity over competing decentralised borrowing protocols stem from 0% interest-rate loans and a low collateralization requirement of 110 percent. Users must only pay a tiny, one-time cost of 0.5 percent during the loan acquisition period, and the loan has no terms or defined duration. While all tiny contracts have some degree of immutability, the governance mechanisms that underpin these blockchain protocols frequently allow for continual improvements.

To preserve these essential competitive advantages, the Liquity team realised they required a tamper-proof source of ETH/USD price data with which they could open, close, and settle loan positions swiftly and reliably, even under unpredictable market conditions. Given its governance-free paradigm and minimal collateralization ratio requirements, selecting the right pricing data source for Liquity’s smart contract from the beginning was critical. All components of Liquity’s decentralised borrowing model rely on secure price data that is always accurate and reflects fair-market prices.

Liquity need a secure and dependable price data source.

Liquity required reliable price data in order to open, settle, and liquidate loans automatically while maintaining its governance-free approach.

Many existing Oracle solutions had centralised points of failure, and establishing its own infrastructure would necessitate labour, resources, and skills that the team lacked.

Liquity needed a ready-made pricing oracle with 100 percent uptime and rapid price updates amid turbulent market conditions to maintain its competitive advantage.

Liquity needed access to a tamper-proof, real-time ETH/USD price oracle to ensure solvency and secure the protocol while keeping a competitive advantage. Price oracles are fundamental to all of Liquity’s key functionalities, from initiating liquidations and opening troves to closing loan positions via LUSD redemptions. Liquity would have been vulnerable to common price feed exploits such as flash loan attacks, price manipulation of a single data source or exchange, and borrower insolvency due to unreliable price updates during volatile market conditions if it did not have access to a fast, decentralised, and secure Oracle network to power core borrowing operations.

The Liquity team discovered that most existing price oracle solutions had single points of failure and hence could not reliably ensure Liquity’s modest collateralization requirements or governance-free model after examining a plethora of existing price oracle solutions. A suitable pricing oracle ought to be decentralized from start to finish and reliable in all market conditions. Because the Liquity protocol is totally immutable and governance-free, any external oracle solution required a consistent oracle address and interface with strong guarantees of 100 percent uptime. Because of the nature of their protocol design, any oracle outage or difficulties with pricing data distribution would be fully irreversible on Liquity’s end.

Though they could create their own Oracle solution, the Liquity team preferred a smooth plug-and-play solution from the start. A proprietary Oracle solution would take 100+ hours to build, consuming critical engineering resources both during creation and in ongoing maintenance. Rather, they required ready-made infrastructure to plug into so that they could concentrate on developing their protocol. They wanted one that would stand the test of time, allowing them to continue offering consumers a competitive decentralised borrowing experience underpinned by safe, decentralised, and consistent price data year after year.

Liquity incorporates Chainlink Price Feeds into Tamper-Proof Borrowing Operations

Chainlink was chosen by Liquity because it is the industry’s most time-tested decentralised oracle solution, backed by high-quality data, secure node operators, and a solid reputation structure for verifying the security and performance of its systems. Chainlink Pricing Feeds, accessed via an immutable proxy interface, allowed Liquity to maintain its governance-free approach while providing highly accurate and secure price data straight to Liquity’s smart contracts.

The Liquity team had a clear approach to acquiring robust price feeds that did not necessitate centralised oracle services or domestically created price oracles thanks to Chainlink’s ready-made price oracle infrastructure. Chainlink Price Feeds met all of Liquity’s stringent requirements for a decentralised price oracle solution that would be constant at all times. The three layers of data aggregation in Chainlink Price Feeds provide great resilience to any sort of price manipulation or exploitation. Furthermore, with a price deviation threshold of 0.5 percent for the ETH/USD Price Feed, modest price movements can be reflected in real-time to securely liquidate undercollateralized positions and protect borrower funds, even with a collateralization ratio of 110 percent.

Total Value of Liquidity Exceeds $2.7 Billion Locked

The combination of Liquity’s protocol architecture and Chainlink’s tamper-proof price data propelled Liquity to near-instant success. Liquity started in April 2021, and it took only two days to integrate Chainlink Price Feeds, which has maintained 100 percent uptime and saved the Liquity team 100+ hours in development time over constructing a bespoke Oracle solution. Since then, Liquity has rapidly expanded to service thousands of users, acquiring $2.7 billion in TVL in 8 months with a peak of $4.6 billion.

Users were able to comfortably use Liquity’s decentralized borrowing platform to earn additional returns and free their liquidity due to the robust pricing architecture behind their 110 percent collateral requirement and 0 percent interest loans. As Liquity grows in size, the Chainlink Network’s track record of securely sending over 1 billion price data points to smart contracts provides users with confidence that the Liquity protocol will function as intended at all times.