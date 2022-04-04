Everything You Need to Know About the Tata Neu App

There seems to be a new ‘super app’ coming out into the play store soon as Tata plans to launch their new app that is set to revolutionize their operations. The app is set to be released on April 7th. The Indian conglomerate has invested a lot of money in promotion as they prepare for the app’s release. With the Indian Premier League currently going on, it is primarily sponsored by Tata. The advertisement for the app can be seen multiple times when you tune in for any game.

So, what is the Tata Neu App?

The app has everything Tata is involved in. It brings together all services the conglomerate provides into a single free application. The app’s description reads, “Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu.”

As the description says, Tata is involved in various industries across the country and the app lets you get in touch with any of Tata’s services irrespective of the field. The app lets you book flight tickets from Air India or Air Asia. BigBasket’s parent company is Tata and hence you can even purchase groceries on the app. Need some medication? Well, Tata has you covered as you can purchase your medication from 1mg through the app. Electronic items such as speakers and headphones can also be purchased through Croma from the app and you can also buy clothes for men, women and kids as Westside is also part of the Tata Neu

The app users also have the opportunity for its users to win massive rewards. When you use the app to purchase or book anything, you will be granted ‘Neu Coins’ which can further be used to avail discounts on further purchases.

With the app filled with services from various fields, its rivals are concurrently from various fields too. Amazon, Flipkart, Ajio, Myntra, Snapdeal, Reliance can all be considered direct competition to the Tata Neu app.

They are going to have to come up with some unique strategies if they are to be the number one go to app for the people’s basic needs.

Currently, only Tata employees have access to the app and it seems to be running smoothly.

The perfect time for a super app

Now that smartphones have penetrated almost through all walks of life in India, from the iPhones to the Jio’s and Vivo’s it only makes sense for Tata to release an app that consolidates all their direct-to-consumer operations.

At the same time, it seems smart that Tata would make it easier for the people to download a singular app than a whole host of them and crowd out their phone. In addition to that, all you have to do to is create an account and that’s it. You can do anything you want; rather than creating separate accounts for each and every app even though they are part of the same family.

There is also another important reason for the creation of the app. Now that huge masses of people are predicted to flock over to this app. Tata can collect invaluable consumer data from just a single app, rather than multiple applications. This bucketloads of data can be used to learn about consumers even more which will in turn help them grow multifold.

Here are some Pre-release talking points!

The app comes with a default dark theme. The background of the app is black but each in-app has a separate theme popping with various colours. This is already different compared to other apps such as Amazon and Ajio which are only available in their basic white and blue theme. The app is said to be sleek, fast and gives a classy aura compared to other e-commerce shopping apps. Compare that to any shopping app like Flipkart and Amazon which lags, times you out more often than not and let’s be honest, it’s not the best designed ones out there. Even though it seems like there is so much going on inside the application, Tata has made great decisions in the app design and it doesn’t feel too in your face or too cluttered. Everything seems to be methodical and straightforward. The app even has a section where you can apply for small loans, pay your bills and any overdue, making the process as easy as it can get.

Many companies such as Reliance and Paytm have tried creating and running a consolidated application just like Tata Neu but they weren’t able to build the app in way that was easy to users. They also didn’t push the app out like how Tata have and it eventually couldn’t get many people onboard let alone continue to use it for a long time.

Every time you watch the IPL whose main sponsors is Tata or if you drive past TCS, or the Tata car showroom, you for sure would have seen an advertisement or at least a poster or a banner announcing the launch of the Tata Neu app on all Application stores. Reliance even though is a conglomerate as big as Tata, failed to market such a revolutionary idea as much as them and it just never caught on.

Experts have predicted that the Tata Neu app is not only set to revolutionize the e-commerce direct to consumer industry but also real and tangible markets and stores. The app is designed in such a way that people who download are very likely to use it as their number one app for all their needs. The number of users of the individual apps is set to go down but that is obvious considering that so many people will flock to the umbrella application. Not only are the individual apps set to go down but it also been predicted that the number of people who will visit stores like Westside and Croma will also go down. The app has been designed in such a way that every action is so smooth and easy that people will just prefer to use the app instead of travelling to the actual store to make their purchases.