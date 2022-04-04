OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update buggy or made phone slow? how to roll back

OnePlus 8 series devices, which were released in 2020, are still some of the fastest Android phones money can buy. All three OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T, are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

However, despite its impressive hardware and software, the OnePlus 8 series has been plagued by difficulties, with some phones still exhibiting high standby battery loss over successive OxygenOS releases.

As of a few days ago, OnePlus began handing out the OxygenOS 12 upgrade, which is based on Android 12, to individuals who own OnePlus 8 phones.

People are reporting a variety of concerns just days after the upgrade went live. The upgrade appears to have irritated a lot of customers, ranging from slow charging with the included Warp charger to performance reduction.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, several people are now saying that the lock screen’s ambient display isn’t working, while others are having difficulties getting notifications from WhatsApp and other apps.

Regrettably, the number of issues that afflict consumers appears to be limitless.

Following is a list of issues and difficulties that have been reported by users after upgrading to OxygenOS 12.

The font sizes are all over the place, and several are significantly smaller than earlier.

Since open apps are frequently left on the app switcher, clearing them leaves them there.

Often, the lock screen does not show the ambient display.

The lock screen frequently displays a fingerprint scanner, and you must hit the power button to unlock the device.

“Login to your OnePlus account” is now always at the top of the list of settings in Settings.

The settings appear to be fully integrated with the home launcher (this may have already been a thing)

The phone and contact apps were completely redesigned, and they now look terrible.

On “sync for Reddit,” link handling associations continually reset, causing them to open in a browser instead.

Even if we swiped off the message in notifications, the unread message indicator remains on the lock screen. To remove the unread icon from the lock screen, you must mark messages as read in the messaging app.

If you’re having any of these problems and want to restore your OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro to Android 11, you can do so by downloading the rollback packages from the links given beneath.

Rollback Packages

Following the procedures outlined below to return to Android 11 after downloading the package for your device based on your area. Remember that the rollback packages will erase everything on your phone, so make a backup before proceeding.

Rollback Procedure

From the link below, download the appropriate rollback package.

The Rollback package should be copied to the phone’s storage.

This apk should be installed. You’ll need it if you want to go backward. Then open the “MyApplication2” app -> tap LOCAL UPGRADE -> enter the Recent page -> tap the top-left menu icon -> choose your phone model -> find the downgrade package and tap -> then you’ll be taken to another page with an Installation options alert, tap INSTALL NOW -> wait for the installation to complete -> tap reboot ​

Click Restart after the upgrade is complete.

The rollback has been completed.

All about OnePlus 8

OnePlus has steadily risen through the ranks of the finest smartphone manufacturers. The OnePlus 8 series is still well-positioned, and the OnePlus 8 Pro remains one of the best high-end phones in the company’s lineup, even if the OnePlus 9 series is now available.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were announced on April 14, 2020, and went on sale on April 29 last year in various markets worldwide.

If you’re looking for smooth performance on a budget, the OnePlus 8 (launch price: $699 in the US) is the phone for you. It misses certain frills, like a 120Hz display and wireless charging, but it’s one of the most cost-effective ways to have a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G, and a good screen.

For those looking for a real flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro (launch price: $899 in the US) is the best option. It has OnePlus’s quick core components and smooth interface, but it also has rapid wireless charging, water resistance, a super-smooth 120Hz display, and a superior camera. It isn’t cheap, but it isn’t supposed to be, thus OnePlus spared no expense.

Even in 2021, the OnePlus 8 Pro would be an excellent purchase. It still offers excellent specs, a premium design, and flagship-quality features like wireless charging and a complete IP rating. The OnePlus 9 Pro is unquestionably superior, but it will also undoubtedly be considerably more expensive.

The OnePlus 8 is still a terrific phone if you can acquire it at a fair price. We wouldn’t advocate paying $699 for it because the $729 OnePlus 9 will be superior in many respects. It would be well worth it if you could save a couple of hundred dollars.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s design is exactly what the OnePlus 7T Pro should have been. While they share the same underlying design philosophy, the OnePlus 8 series feels more refined and modern than the 7T Pro due to minor variations. It would have been lovely to see this update in October 2019, but a new design is always welcome.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has the same soft-touch glass back and aluminum frame as the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the main camera array is nearly identical. However, with the 8 Pro, there are a couple of additional cameras and sensors to the left of the array. Aside from that, the body is a little less rounded, and the camera hump is a little more prominent.

This device also has stereo speakers, with the front earpiece serving as the second speaker. A USB-C connector, speaker, and SIM card slot (which does not allow microSD cards) are located on the bottom. The volume rocker is on the left, and the power button and characteristic OnePlus notification slider are on the right.

At high volumes, the stereo speakers get fairly loud and do not sound distorted. They don’t have a lot of low-end punch, but that’s typical of smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the company’s most “pro” device to date when it was released. It has features and specifications that can finally compete with the best from Samsung and others. When you buy a OnePlus smartphone, you’re usually obliged to make certain compromises in exchange for the price. OnePlus has flipped the script with the 8 Pro, going all-in on features yet raising the price to real flagship levels.

You can choose between 8 and 12GB of RAM and fast UFS 3.0 storage, in addition to the Snapdragon 865 processor. The device’s high-end specs result in excellent performance, which is nearly identical to that of the Oppo Find X2 Pro in benchmarks.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both have 5G, owing to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the X55 modem. The unlocked devices will support low-band and mid-band 5G, but mmWave will require purchasing a separate model. However, Verizon is presently the only US carrier that supports mmWave, and it only sells the OnePlus 8, not the Pro. At Verizon, the mmWave OnePlus 8 will set you back an extra $100.