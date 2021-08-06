Evil Dead: The Game Delayed Until February 2022

Fans of Evil Dead and Ash Williams will have to wait a little longer for a new video game release. The Games’ official Twitter account has confirmed that the game has been delayed until February 2022. We agree that the Evil Dead games are a bit mixed, so this seems like a sensible move. The game still needs some polishing, but the extra time should allow the company to achieve its goals. That is great, but it seems that this extra time is not just about stability.

The game was announced at the 2020 Game Awards and unveiled in a trailer you can watch below. The game adaptation of the Sam Raimi classic, scheduled for 2021, looked good when it was first announced, but it was later revealed that the title had been postponed to February 2022. Last month, Ubisoft also postponed the release of Riders of the Republic until October 28. Saber Interactive thanks the support team and will provide further updates in the coming months. Saber Interactive is far from the first gaming studio to delay a project until 2022.

The game was announced after years of development by Saber Interactive. Boss Team Games released a gameplay trailer for the game two months ago. They promoted the game for Game of the Year during their Summer Game Fest show, but the content they had at the time was a big preview that teased the game like their Game of the Year. The upcoming competitive survival game is based on the popular horror film franchise, which began in 1981. For those who don’t know, the game brings together horror, humor, and action from the Evil Dead universe. Zombie Kill Games 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, will be released in December.

While countless developers outside of Saber Interactive have cited time for fine-tuning and refinement as reasons for delays, no other developer has been so specific. Although Saber did not explicitly name specific obstacles, his statement reassures fans following the project that the studio plans to overcome challenges and provide “the ultimate Evil Dead game experience” that fans of the game want.

Based on the series “Evil Dead”, which made Bruce Campbell the star he is today and gave Sam Raimi his first jump on the Hollywood ladder, has become a cult classic ever since it was released in 1981. Over the years we have had a trilogy of movies, a newly launched TV series, and many video game outings. The playable characters are just inches away from the popular horror film franchise that began in 1981, including the 1992 action comedy Army of Darkness and the final TV series Ash vs Evil Dead.

The studio will use the additional development time to create a single-player mode for the game, which will enable fans to play out their fantasies about the Evil Dead. Additional time will also allow the boss team in the game to implement a single-player option. The single-player option allows players to play the game with their friends who are not online. The single-player mode also allows players to enjoy the game alone or with their co-op mates. The studio has not revealed any further details on what can we expect from the single-player campaign.

Players will have to wait until February 2022 to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The development team thanked everyone for their understanding and support and will keep you informed for more information on new characters updates, pre-ordering, and the next gameplay video with Bruce Campbell.

The franchise’s greatest characters return for an exaggerated, painful experience against the forces of darkness. In December, we saw the launch trailer first where Campbell, Ash, Kelly, and the crew work together to fight the Deadites who are guided by a very powerful demon. We noticed in the trailer that the team is working together to fight the Deadites.

If you pack four friends and try to survive, make loot, and make something while exploring the Sealed Break of the World, you will also become the demon chasing Ash and his companions. It comes with a big nostalgic drop of familiar characters and settings, lots of disheveled shapes, and bloody zombies. The developers released a gameplay trailer in June, which you can see above, showing evil villains obsessed with things and committing murder. The fact that you can take the time to refresh things is a good thing.