EzeRx secured Rs 1.75 cr in seed funding round

Medtech and Biotech startup, EzeRx has now announced that it has secured INR 1.75 crore in a seed funding round backed by the Odisha based incubator KIIT-TBI, as per the report.

Post funding, the startup is valued at INR 12 crore, and the company will now going to use the new funds to boost expansion.

Some other angel investors include Manoj Patra, Sudip Row Chodhury, Sri Krishna Chakravarty, and the CEO of YourStory, also participated in the funding round.

EzeRx is fonded by the Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra, Chaitali Roy and Amit Mandahar in the year 2018. It develops and manufactures highly advanced medical devices and innovative solutions, which is being designed for the effective management of curative and preventive healthcare. It provides easy and painless diagnostic solutions for identifying primary health parameters at an early stage for detecting liver and lungs problems like anemia.

“We, at KIIT-TBI, supported EzeRx with PRAYAS grant of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, BIG grant, and LEAP funding of BIRAC, GoI, and provided access to prototyping facility, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance,” Mruntyunjay told in a report.

“Aarogya is a teledentistry platform for rural and semi-urban places to deliver quality treatment on dental care,” Partha said.