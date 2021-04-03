FACEMASKS FOR SNAPCHAT AVATARS

People love the interface of the app that allows it to send pictures and videos to their friends and followers. However, the feature that attracted millions of users to Snapchat was the factor of selfies and videos being available for view, only once or twice. The sender is also informed when someone takes a screenshot or screenrecords the sent selfie or video. Snapchat’s update in march gave users a chance to download the received files directly on their camera roll.

HOW TO SAVE A PICTURE DIRECTLY INTO CAMERA ROLL

-In Snapchat,to save snaps, first select the chat of the person whose snap you want to save on your Camera Roll.

-Then, tap on the snap you have received and hold it.

-It will then show you a pop-up that will ask you to either replay the snap or save it on your Camera Roll.

-You can either replay the Snap and then save it or just save it.

-However, in the same way a notification is sent when taking a screenshot or screenrecording a selfie or video, a notification is also sent when saving images or videos into your camera roll.

MASKS: PHYSICALLY AND VIRTUALLY

In an age when masks have become a part of our lifestyle and fashion, they have also crept their way into the virtual world. Specifically, they have made their way into the virtual world into our avatars in Snapchat.Snapchat is one of the most widely used social media apps around the world.

Snapchat teamed up with Virgil Abloh, an American designer and founder of fashion brand Off White to launch an augmented reality (AR) Lens experience. The lens created by Snapchat and the American designer allows Snapchat users to try on a selection of three iconic Off-White AR face masks virtually and if you are interested in them, you can also purchase the mask from Off–White.com, to wear in real life. This collaboration marks the beginning of many more collaborations to come in the year 2021.

HOW TO USE THIS OPTION

– Open Snapchat

– Tap on your Profile in the top-left corner of the phone

– Under ‘Bitmoji,’ tap ‘Select Selfie’ option to choose one among the given Off-White face mask

This move from Snapchat is also intended to encourage the people to use masks, stay safe and also take care of their health. These masks can be used in your Bitmoji selfies and shared with your friends and followers on snapchat which in turn inspires the to do the same.