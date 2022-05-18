Fall Guys Goes Free-To-Play In June

Fall Guys is going free to play on June 21, along with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and Epic Games Store releases, developer Mediatonic announced. Owners of Fall Guys paid PC version will be able to keep using the Steam version when the game goes free-to-play, but developer Mediatonic indicated in a blog post that new PC players will need to download and play the game from the Epic Games Store. While existing owners will continue to be able to play the game on Steam, and get future updates, Mediatonic confirmed new PC players will be able to access the game through the Epic Games Store only. In fact, in preparation for Go, Mediatonic said that PS4 players will have to download the new version of Fall Guys, which is out now.

Many were expecting it, and the day of the big announcement confirmed everything: Fall Guys, starting on June 21st of this year, will be a free-to-play title. If you would like to jump into Fall Guys before June 21, you can pre-register at Fall Guys, which will give you access to exclusive benefits such as costumes, emoticons, and nameplates depending on how many people sign up. To take advantage of the coming inflow of new players, the upcoming Fall Guys season is going to be called Free For All, featuring new levels, costumes, and challenges.

For those that already have Fall Guys, either through a purchase or at the time of its launch on PlayStation Plus, you will get the free Heritage pack, which includes three costumes, and an early look at the Season 1 Free-To-Play Pass, and more.

Whether you are on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store, or a mixture of all three, you will be able to play Fall Guys for free, with cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression fully supported using your Epic Games account.