Famous Rapper will.i.am Launched A New $299 Smart Facemask Which Supports ANC & Dual Fan System

Since the pandemic led by Coronavirus took over the globe, we saw numerous types of face masks emerge on the market. There was the Smart Mask of Leaf, then we saw the “Project Hazel” of Razer, and the face mask of “Puricare” recently arrived at LG (before shutting its smartphone business). Now, rapper and composer of music, will. i.am has released an extensive facial mask and wireless earbuds sponsored by ANC.

Crafted by artist José I. Fernandez and creative William Adams, a.k.a will.i.am in collaboration with Honeywell, a technology innovator.

It includes some special features, including a dual three-speed fan mechanism, HEPA filters, and a docking system for a magnetic earbud.

So yeah! So yes! This is right because I wrote that it comes with wireless earbuds supported by ANC. The earbuds mount to either side of the Xupermask and are supported by the Qualcomm QCC5124 chipset magnetically on interchangeable docks.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation, environmentally-friendly sound mode, and sound quality. There is also a built-in microphone for telephone calling and voice assistant controlling with noise reduction technology.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM53s7aFlxe/?utm_source=ig_embed

The Xupermask on its external side contains a lot of ANC power, fan control, and audio control buttons. The battery levels and some day-glow LED lamps within the fan cover, near the mouth, are shown by a small LED light.

“To shift the game of our current standard, we developed XUPERMASK. XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask with high-tech efficiency for urban lifestyles in this new era of style and safety. We also created a state-of-the-art intelligent mask alongside Honeywell to offer versatility with style.”

Also, the ActiveFan HEPA system requires a couple of 3-speed fans and HEPA filters that can be replaced to increase breathability.

The Xupermask is supplied with an external battery with up to seven hours of single-charge use to fuel these components.

Xupermask – Pricing

Now, the Xupermask comes with a price tag of $299 (~Rs 22,360). The price is up and available.

It can be purchased on the official website at the moment. The mask is available in two different colors – black and white. In my view, they both look pretty cool.

