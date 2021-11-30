Farming Simulator 22 Peaked At More Concurrent Players Than Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042’s peak simultaneous player base on Steam is now lower than that of the new Farming Simulator 22. A recent Kotaku article highlights the severity of Battlefield 2042’s struggles, noting that the number of active players on Steam is lower than the recently released Farming Simulator 22. PC is one of the most used gaming systems on the market and Steam is a major distributor of PC games

Battlefield 2042 got released on November 19 and presently had more or less 50,000 online players, in the last 24 hours it was peaking at. Farming Simulator 22 reached roughly 94,744 concurrent players as of Sunday,, November 28, according to the public Steam player count, while the maximum concurrent player count for Battlefield 2042 was 52,524. However, the maximum player count for Battlefield 2042 is just under 105,397 players (nine days ago).

The difference in numbers is significant: Battlefield 2042 peaked at 52,000 players in the last 24 hours, while its new rival reached 94,000 in the same period. When compared to Battlefield 5 Battlefield 2042 almost double the number of concurrent players. The highly anticipated first-person shooter has been hyped thanks to 128-player games and custom New Portal gameplay.

The Arrival of The Farming Game adds new features, including support for mulching and collecting stones, and a character creation system. In fact, its older brother, Farming Simulator 2019, has retailed over two million units sold on Steam and got mostly positive reviews from critics and gamers also. This series is one of the most popular franchises in its market segment and when the game launches in November 2021.

For practical tips and tricks for Battlefield 2042, see the guide here. Farming Simulator 22 was released a week ago and three days after the release of Battlefield 2042. New features have been added to the farm game, including support for mulching and collecting stones, and a character creation menu.

It’s also further proof that the market for nonviolent video games is much broader than many publishers seem to admit: Farming Simulator has joined games like The Sims and Animal Crossing as proof that relaxation with little commitment can be just as much. addicting, just like online deathmatch.

Battlefield 2042 got off to a good start on PC with thousands of concurrent players, although it briefly made it to the list of the worst games ever to hit Steam. Battlefield 2042 was not well received by gamers, making it one of the 10 worst games ever released on Steam.

However, being ahead of the high profile version — the version corresponding to the new battlefield game — on a serious platform like Steam is crucial, regardless of whether the thumb may (or may not) be close to Steam. The ranking published by the company on Twitter shows that in addition to the two already mentioned, the top 5 also have important games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 (the PC version does not have the same problems as the PS4 version). Errors, lack of content, and other issues, and the accidental release of the EA shooting game, all appeared in the news for completely wrong reasons.