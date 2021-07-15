Fashion Luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana to launch an NFT collection soon

NFTs are getting pretty popular as the good ones fetch insane amounts of money. Collectors are going wild as they pay millions to get their name stamped on a piece of digital art. On the other hand, artists and companies are seeing this as an opportunity to make loads of money. And now one more company has realised the opportunity in the market. The Fashion Luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana plan to launch an NFT collection soon. Considering that they are already in the luxury segment I am expecting the NFT bids to go pretty high.

The Dolce and Gabbana NFT collection

The fashion and luxury brand is going to launch the NFT collection in collaboration with UNXD. This particular marketplace is powered by the Polygon network and is becoming quite popular right now. If you follow crypto then you will know MATIC that is the native token of the network has increased significantly in price in the last few months. Talking about the NFT collection it will be called the “Collezione Genesi”.

According to CoinTelegraph, the company is going to feature the collection in various shows in Venice by the end of August. It is also said that the general theme of the collection will be a deep-rooted artistic tradition of the city.

NFTs

I am pretty sure you all have heard about NFts at least once till now. It is obvious, isn’t it? But if you haven’t then in layman terms NFTs are non-fungible tokens that are unique and cannot be exchanged for something similar. When you purchase an NFT your name gets minted on the blockchain network that the NFT is based on. And you can proudly say that you are the owner of the art piece as you have a proof to present. NFTs come in all forms, it can be an art, some retro game, game items, a rare thing or even a rock. And it can be worth anything as well. For example, the costliest NFT sold for $69 million while a cheap one can be a $1.

What are your thoughts on the NFT collection that Dolce and Gabbana plan to release? And will you be interested in checking out the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Latin America’s First Ethereum ETF has been approved