Skrill adds 20 different cryptocurrencies on their platform

While the adoption of crypto increases, companies are adding the support of more and more tokens on their platform. People are more interested in alts then Bitcoin as the growth is much faster. Yes, there are risks but if lucky then you can become a millionaire in a matter of months with the right altcoin investment. This is why the popular digital wallet skrill added 20 different cryptocurrencies to their platform.

More about Skrill

The digital wallet was launched in 2001 and is a part of PaySafe. After the new addition of cryptocurrencies, they currently support 35 different currencies. The company is expanding at a good pace and also plans to enter 11 new US states very soon. It is already available in popular states like Florida, California and many others across North America. They are not just limited to the US. In fact, the company provides their services across more than 100 countries.

Skrill adds 20 different cryptocurrencies

After the demand for crypto surged, many altcoins became popular. This is why the company has added 20 new cryptocurrencies to their wallet. This is surely going to help them attract more users as the higher the support the better. The cryptocurrencies that Skrill has added are:

Aave (AAVE) Ankr (ANKR) Balancer (BAL) Decentraland (MANA) Celo (CGLD) Curve (CRV) Compound (COMP) The Graph (GRT) Numeraire (NMR) NuCypher (NU) Loopring (LRC) Synthetix Network Token (SNX) UMA (UMA) Maker (MKR) SushiSwap (SUSHI) Storj (STORJ) Uniswap (UNI) SKALE (SKL) Polygon (MATIC) Dogecoin (DOGE).

Skrill’s survey also shows that crypto has a future as people now believe that it is here to stay. What are your thoughts on the same? And would you want Skrill to add some other crypto to their platform? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Fashion Luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana to launch an NFT collection soon