Fashion trends introduced by the members of famous brands The Beatles

The Beatles were a British band from the 60s whose songs touched the hearts of millions of people around the world. Still, music was not all that characterized this band that also served as a watershed in the fashion industry.

From Vlone Shirt to neon suits, mop top hairdos and masculine facial hair, the fabulous foursome left an indelible mark on all things fashion and style.

Here are some fashion lessons about The Beatles that we learned when they were still mesmerizing the world with their music.

The bowl cut of a lifetime we owe it to them

It is impossible to think of The Beatles and not remember the iconic haircut that they wore at the beginning of their career: the mop-top, a variant of the “bowl cut” that we know and that Justin Bieber himself adapted to his own style many years later – who does not remember that hair, please? It was clear that if John, Paul, George and Ringo wanted to stand out as a band, they had to break with the established, including hairstyle! What did you wear in the 50s? The ducktail – although without a doubt we will stick with its other name: duck ass or duck ass – popularized by celebrities such as actor Tony Curtis from Con skirts ya lo loco

The Tailored Suit

Another novelty they introduced was the jacket suit created exclusively by designer Douglas Millings. The band appeared with an elegant and cool image never seen before. If rockers were inspired by the singers of the time with leather jackets and jeans; with the arrival of the Beatles, a rival urban tribe emerged: the mods. The suit was his main insignia, but not just any. In black or gray, fitted and with three buttons, which evolved into the most iconic design: no lapels and a circular neck, inspired by the work of Pierre Cardin.

The Boots

It is clear that the Liverpool band took care of all the details of their styling and did not leave any detail to chance. The shoemakers Anello & Davide created a model for them known as Chelsea boots, which later became known as Beatles boots. In black leather, Cuban heel and always with narrow pants to let them see

Hippy Style

The emergence of the hippy culture and the social changes of the moment marked a before and after in their way of dressing. They completely abandoned that homogeneous, formal and more innocent image of their beginnings; and each one was looking to reflect their own personality. Still, there were common denominators that, unsurprisingly, created a trend. Beard, mustache, casual style, colored shirts, psychedelic combinations …

The “Sgt. Pepper” jackets

It is clear that the album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” did not leave anyone indifferent and that it created a precedent in music; but in fashion, his influence was also abysmal. As has happened many times in fashion, the war inspired the band to create their eclectic neon-colored military uniforms, which edged – but managed to avoid – tacky. An aesthetic that also marked Michael Jackson a lot with his mythical military jackets.

The “Imagine” glasses

1971, The year it was heard for the first time Imagine, the song composed by John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono, and which became a universal hymn of love and peace. One of the images that we still remember from his video clip is Lennon’s face, playing the piano, with his mythical round glasses. A frame that became a universal and timeless trend. Something that maybe you didn’t know? The orange lenses were his favorite because according to Feng Shui it favors creativity. In addition, these glasses in particular are in the Museum of the Beatles in Liverpool and are valued at more than 1.5 million dollars.