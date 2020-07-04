Fauna secured $27 million in Funding round

Fauna, a California based API for client serverless applications, has now secured $27 million in funding round.

Fauna is founded by Evan Weaver and Matt Freels. It is a data API for client serverless applications that facilitates rich clients with serverless backends by offering a native web interface with support for the GraphQL and custom business logic, frictionless integration with the serverless ecosystem.

The round was backed by the Madrona Venture Group, with participation from GV, Roger Bamford, ADDITION, Tom Preston, and some other existing investors, which includes the Quest Ventures and CRV.

Post funding, S. Somasegar, the Managing Director at Madrona, will now going to join the Fauna Board of Directors team.

Apart from that, Former Okta Executive Eric Berg will going to join as CEO while on the other hand, former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia will be joining as the Chairman of the Board.