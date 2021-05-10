Fed Up Of WhatsApp’s New Policy? Here’s How To Delete WhatsApp Account

WhatsApp’s new policy has shook up the entire WhatsApp using community. Its latest Policy says that WhatsApp will now be able to access the data of the users. And share its user’s data with its main company- Facebook.

Earlier, WhatsApp made a statement where it said that they will start to deactivate the accounts of the users who do not agree to the new policy put forth by WhatsApp. This caused WhatsApp to gain many users and other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram to gain thousands of new users.

In the latest update by WhatsApp, It made clear that it will not deactivate any account of any user regardless of them accepting the terms and policies or not. However, WhatsApp is just going to start denying its users who do not agree to the policy some basic yet most important privileges. They will definitely experience the loss of some important features of the application like not being able to get access to your chat list, and in the long run, stop getting message notifications.

This is worse than it sounds. If you want to be free from all this hassle and do not want your data to be seen by anyone else and be private, it will require you to do a few steps which may or may not be quick but sure are easy. For start getting rid of WhatsApp’s daily reminder to accept the new policy and slowing getting tortured by getting denied of the important and basic features slowly till it frustrates you, you need to export all your data there is on your WhatsApp account. This data includes your conversations, Phone Numbers, Contact info, Documents, Photos, Videos, Audio files, Gifs and all other data files shared, including links and other files. For exporting this data, You will have to follow the following few steps.

Go to your WhatsApp, Click on the Three dots on the right hand upper corner.

Click on Settings.

Go to Account.

Click on Request Account Info.

Click on Accept.

WhatsApp will start processing your request and you will be able to avail all your data on WhatsApp ever in just a day or two, depending on the amount data you have in your WhatsApp.

The data obtained will however be in an HTML format. It has all the data including the account information such as your phone number, contact phone numbers, email addresses, status, display photo, device details and which carrier you are connected with at the time on this phone.

You can keep important chats from WhatsApp Group or personal chats or save or download any important messages, information or media files downloaded in your device and store it.

These were the steps to storing your data safe. Let us see how we can delete our accounts permanently and save ourselves and our data by following the simple steps below.

Simply choose Delete My Account

Warning*- WhatsApp will give you no time and immediately delete your account. You will not have any access to any of your data after this. Even backed up data will be non-accessible.

While this all seems quite easy ad simple, it is actually real tough to do it in real life on the spot as you will not be able to access any of your data whatsoever after deleting your account.

Choose wisely and think multiple times about deleting the account.