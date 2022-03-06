FEDOROV PLEADS TECH COMPANIES SUPPORT ON TWITTER

The war between Russia and Ukraine is getting bigger with every passing day. Putin, the president of Russia, doesn’t seem like he wants to end the war in near future. The Ukrainians are suffering even for the basic necessities is like a pain to the eyes. Many people have started comparing Putin to the new age Hitler of Russia. And the ministers of Ukraine have decided to fight against this new age Hilter by a new age method. The Vice-President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, has initiated a digital attack on Russia and its government. He is using Twitter as his most powerful weapon to save his countrypeople.

On February, 26 Fedorov tweeted some of the biggest tech companies to ally with Ukraine and help to turn over the Russian invaders. In one of his first tweets, he mentions Elon Musk to get his support as he tweeted, “@elonmusk , while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand”. The tweet quite actually worked and managed to get Musk’s support as he announces to give internet connectivity services to the country after Russia outages the internet.

In another tweet, he tags google to get its attention along with the CEO, Sundar Pichai in the same tweet. The tweet reads, ” I’ve addressed the @Googleto stop supplying Google services and products to Russian Federation. Including blocking access to Google market and Google Pay. We are sure this will motivate proactive youth to stop this war!”.

The plead for help reaches the biggest tech ears of the world including Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Apple. He writes to Netflix, “We’ve also asked @Netflixfor the support. We appealed to them to block the Russian Federation’s access to Netflix and shut off Russian content. We believe you do care. Let’s stop this disgraceful bloody war!”.

He adds, “Mark Zuckerberg, while you create Metaverse — Russia ruins real life in Ukraine! We ask you to ban access to @facebookappand@instagramfrom Russia — as long as tanks and missiles attack our kindergartens and hospitals!@Meta”.

“Meta is stepping up to shut down Russian lies. When will @YouTube? We are calling on @Googleto deplatform Russian state media in the strongest possible terms.@susanwojcicki@sundarpichai”.

“No more @Appleproduct sales in Russia! Now@tim_cooklet’s finish the job and block@AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access!”

His Twitter feed is full of appeals to all big tech companies and at the same time, he is also tweeting for fund collection for Ukraine. Clearly, the country is not at its best place right now. Thankfully, his appeal got heard as America puts sanctions on Russia making it difficult for Russians. Almost all the big companies are following the rules and banning their services in Russia.