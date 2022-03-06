Apple iPhone 13 in Green Color – Concept Render reveal

While the Apple iPhone SE 3, powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, is expected to take centre stage at the “Peek Performance” Apple Event, the firm is also expected to introduce new colour options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Some speculate that Apple may tease new colour options of the iPhone 13 series on the Peek Performance Apple event invite.

The iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen, New MacBook Air, and other gadgets are expected to be unveiled during Apple’s first launch event in 2022 on March 8. Similarly, the firm is likely to release the iOS 14.5 stable version and make features like Face ID with the mask available to the general public.

Apple iPhone 13 in Green Color

A concept creator named @apple lab has recently published his rendition of the green-colored iPhone 13, which appears different from the other iPhone 13 models. He utilised a dark green to give the iPhone 13 a luxury yet stealthy appearance.

The colour of the frame matches the rest of the iPhone, much like the previous versions. It’s worth noting that the back panel has a glossy finish, although the frame, which is constructed of aluminium, has a matte surface, similar like the iPhone 13 variants that are already available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (Product)RED.

This new colour version will be available for both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. However, there is no confirmation or concrete proof to back this up as of yet. Along with new iPhones, the company is almost certain to release bright first-party covers for the full iPhone 13 family of handsets, which includes the iPhone 13 small, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

To fit the overall aesthetics, the green-iPhone 13 will also come with a new wallpaper. The iPhone 13 will be priced similarly to the ordinary iPhone 13 and will be available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. As a result, the base model of the new iPhone 13 small will cost Rs. 69,990, while the iPhone 13 will cost Rs. 79,990.

Apple iPhone 13 definitely stands as a good option for many users who have been looking out for a unique color combination. If you are one among them, then this is the right option.

