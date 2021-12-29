Fiat currency to be abolished in El Salvador

El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele feels that crypto should be prioritized. The Central American country could establish its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) as early as 2022.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has waved farewell to fiat currency in one of the most recent developments in the country, which has been recognized as the leading country to use cryptocurrencies legally. Bukele believes that it is past time for people to begin using cryptos instead of fiat currency.

In 2021, the number of ATHs for cryptocurrencies has increased, resulting in widespread acceptance. Central America’s visionary leader has accepted Bitcoin as legal tender for trade and investment.

El Salvador has been using cryptocurrencies as legal tender since the third quarter of the year, but it did not make any progress until the last week of 2021. Cryptocurrencies, according to national economists, have changed Salvadorans’ perceptions and are now utilized more than native money.

Salvor’s president, Nayib Bukele, believes that cryptos should take precedence over money. In this way, Bukele demonstrates how well he has done for his country since accepting Bitcoin as legal tender.

El Salvador has been experimenting with cryptocurrency since it was legalized for trade-in in September 2021. Several companies are reportedly working on crypto projects to create a financial statement using Bitcoin, according to reports. With these advancements, work will be done in favor of the Salvadoran economy, causing it to flourish faster.

Even though Bitcoin trading is a first in El Salvador, Bukele may be working on expanding the technology’s capabilities. Speculation is that the president and his entire cabinet are planning to launch their first ETF exposure to bitcoin. Many firms could target the Central American country that promises to be a tax shelter with these trading funds.

The trading fund might be administered by BTF, a well-known firm in this field. In addition to the crypto education that Bukele has promised since the virtual revolution began, 2022 might be a year of crypto advancements in El Salvador.

Bitcoin’s value has risen 2.92 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, as Bukele orchestrates the country for increased crypto acceptance. The most valuable cryptocurrency is now trading at $51,706, bringing it closer to its all-time high of $60,000.

Ethereum has benefited from the cryptocurrency boom as well, rising 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours. The coin is currently trading at $4,101, and its value is likely to rise as its acceptance in Latin America grows. Finally, Binance Coin has risen 3.59 percent in the last day, reaching $567.61.

