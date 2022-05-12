FIFA And EA Sports Ends Partnership

The partnership between EA Sports and FIFA EA Sports FIFA has come to an end after both parties failed to reach an agreement to expand the business relationship. The end of a nearly 30-year partnership between EA Sports and FIFA has been confirmed, with the game rising to astronomical levels and annual releases being produced, published, and enjoyed by millions of players from FIFA.

Electronic Arts will discontinue its hugely successful FIFA video game under its current name, signifying a split in one of the most successful and profitable partnerships in football after the teams failed to secure a new licensing deal. . Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday that its rebranded football game, EA Sports FC, will be introduced starting in 2023 following the release of the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year. Perhaps EA Sports FC will give way under a new name, but that’s far from the case as EA Sports’ annual golf game has been steadily dropping as the series has distanced itself from Tiger Woods.

While its subsidiary EA Sports owns several other popular sports video game franchises, including Madden (soccer), NHL (hockey), PGA Tour (golf), and Formula 1 (racing), Electronic Arts says FIFA has no doubt given the some of the most played games in the world. Thanks to FIFA’s partnership with EA Sports, EA Sports’ football franchises have generated more than $20 billion in sales over the past two decades. The new EA Sports FC game will not offer the World Cup and other FIFA-controlled events.

Companies such as the Premier League, UEFA, and Nike will continue to be associated with the game, with FIFA 23 being the final version of the current iteration. Later this year, FIFA 23 is expected to further expand a separate World Cup mode, including the Women’s World Cup for the first time in the game’s history, as EA Sports’ last game licensed by FIFA. EA Sports partnered with FIFA to release the branded World Cup title every four years from 1998 to 2014 and introduced a separate World Cup mode for its lucrative FIFA 14 Ultimate Team digital card game. According to The New York Times, talk of the future of the video game franchise has stalled as FIFA asked EA Sports to double its current licensing fee from $150 million a year to $1 billion every four years. We’ll have to see the future the new football game will have, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated.