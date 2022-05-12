Sony Reports Decline In PS Plus Subscriber Count

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced in its first-quarter fiscal year 2022 report that the number of PS Plus subscribers has declined for the first time. Loss comes from Sony’s recent financial report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 showing a huge drop in PlayStation Plus subscriptions in the last quarter.

Sony’s fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings report shows that the PS Plus now has 46.3 million subscribers, down 1.3 million from the last record of 47.6 million. Overall, 47.4 million subscribers were down 200,000 year-over-year, although this was the second time Sony PlayStation Plus subscribers fell between two quarters, the last in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Sony has announced the total number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. According to Sony’s financial results released on Tuesday, it was 47.4 million as of March 2022, a decrease of 600,000 month-on-month (December 2021) and a decrease of 200,000 year-on-year.

