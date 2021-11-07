Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Delayed

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will now be released on 7th December with early access starting from 3rd December. Originally scheduled for a world release on November 23rd, the expansion has now been delayed to December 7th. The news was shared live by director and producer Naoki Yoshida who was visibly upset and burst into tears at one point when he confirmed that Endwalker would release on 7 December 2021, two weeks after its originally scheduled November 23 release.

It’s never fun to hear that the game you’ve been waiting for has been delayed — sometimes it can’t be avoided — but an MMO expansion like Endwalker would probably have forced at least some players to schedule some time for its release – a fact Yoshida learned in the ad and apologized profusely for.

“A larger risk was that at this speed we would reach the release date without providing stability as a quality form, and for this reason, I decided to postpone the release until that time as we also expect big overloads throughout the game. Worlds I felt that even so, it would be unfair for us to release an extension before it was stable enough”. Yoshida said, “he is confident Endwalker will be on top when it comes out next month”. The full details of why Yoshida’s Endwalker was delayed in the Final Fantasy 14 blog post can be read here.

It will appear on December 7, 2021, two weeks after its original release date on November 23, 2021. The team has decided to push the release date two weeks later to refine the details and ensure the quality of the games for the players.

Endwalker is the last chapter in FFXIV history, and I’m actually enjoying the journey towards the end. I’m still a few expansions behind where I need to be to play Endwalker. While fans can do little about the delayed expansions, there is still a lot of pre-expansion content in Final Fantasy 14 that needs to be completed before the end walked arrives. It’s a two-week delay that is by and large not a bad thing.