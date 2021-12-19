Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Steam release date

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is expected to arrive on Steam after a year of its release on Epic Games Store, so we’re looking at a potential release window of December 2022. But given the scale of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, one trilogy seems far more likely, and who knows when we’ll see subsequent rumors hit the console or PC. It will be interesting to see comparisons between the PlayStation version and what some high-end PCs can make out of an already great video game. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC version will have all the major improvements over its console counterparts. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC version is the same as the PS5 version with all the DLC’s.

The remastered version is now available on PS4, but the PC version has not yet been officially confirmed. Square Enix has confirmed the Windows PC version at The Game Awards, which became available on the Epic Games Store on December 16. The pricing is set at $69.99 on Epic Games which is the same as the PS5 version and it’s also the price that many PC gamers pay for AAA titles. The exclusive offer kept this game away from the PC from the very beginning, and now it finally landed on the platform, it seems that another exclusive offer keeps “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” away from the beloved store of many PC gamers.

With this in mind, they decided to perform a complete remake, rebuild the game system to suit modern tastes, and use modern game technology to recreate the world. Square Enix did not build a new engine but authorized Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 to develop the game. Square Enix and Epic Games Japan cooperated to optimize the Remake engine. In both cases, Square denied that it was developing any remakes. The reasons for this include their focus on new games, and the need to make their remakes manageable, and the complexity of modern hardware development and time for the development that will be needed.

If we want to present the best scenes for PC gamers, then the second part of the remake will be released at the same time as the original PC version in 2021, and we will get the complete game through digital download instead of splitting. As a part. Although the sequel is still a few years away, we don’t know if it will be cross-platform or Sony exclusive again, but Square Enix may not want to cannibalize the sequel by releasing the port at the same time. In fact, they only need to wait a few days, because Square Enix announced at The Game Awards that the game will be available on the Epic Games Store.

Sory-wise this is the first in a multi-part series and it is based on the original story with new elements and an all-the-way escape from Midgar. The game is based on the famous original video game “Final Fantasy VII”, which was released in 1997 and was the first game in a multi-part series. The Final Fantasy VII remake was first released on PlayStation 4 in April last year.

It became the best-selling Final Fantasy game in franchise history, breaking the previous release record set by Final Fantasy XV, and was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game in the United States in April 2020. Later it was ported to PlayStation 5, which improved the graphics and increased the frame rate. Of course, I would love to see how good it looks on PS5, and the trailer above is definitely impressive.

The remake will also have a new combat mode like the classic turn-based system. Despite being marketed as a remake, there are several differences in the narrative from the original game, for example, Barrett was attacked by the antagonist Sephiroth and rescued him in a whisper. The reviewer also felt that the antagonist, Sephiroth, was more dangerous in the remake due to his constant threats to Cloud.

This is a rather long-awaited game for the PC version and we want to know what you think now that it has appeared on the platform, how it works for you, and if you already got it or it will be waiting for the Steam version to it’s better to evaluate what everyone is thinking at the moment. However, Square Enix does not mention the game’s exclusivity, so it is possible that PC fans will see Final Fantasy 7 Remake hitting other markets like Steam at some point in the future, for those who are not Epic fans. Games. The news that the PS4 version is time-exclusive gives us optimism that we will see a Final Fantasy 7 remake on PC.