Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch featuring Bluetooth Calling launched

The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch will be available in India in the coming days. While the company has yet to make a formal announcement, a promotional page for Talk 2 has emerged on the e-commerce site Amazon. The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 will replace the Talk, which was introduced in the nation last year.

What does Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Feature?

The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 will include a circular display, similar to the original Fire-Boltt Talk. The wearable includes two navigation buttons, as opposed to a single one on its predecessor. The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch touch-enabled touchscreen with a resolution of 240 × 240 pixels and is housed in a robust metal chassis.

Customers may use the wearable with different watch straps of their choice. The display of the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch shows the standard information like time, date, calories burnt, heart rate, and steps taken during the day. The wearable may be personalized with a variety of watch faces.

The wristwatch has support for a digital assistant, allowing users to make calls, set alarms, check the latest weather updates, and more without touching the display. In terms of additional features, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has built-in games such as Flappy Birds and 1048. The wearable has a heart-rate sensor and a SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring sensor for exercise aficionados. The wristwatch can track over 60 different sporting activities as well as the user’s sleeping habits.

Notably, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, so users may use it while swimming. Notifications from popular messaging applications, social networking apps, and other services are also shown on the wristwatch. It also allows users to make calls hands-free via Bluetooth.

What is its launched price?

There is currently no indication on the price of the Fire-Boltt Talk 2. The Talk, the wearable’s predecessor, is available in the nation for Rs. 2,000, so we may anticipate its sequel to be slightly more expensive. Stay tuned as the smartwatch is anticipated to be released in the coming days.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 was launched with seven days of battery life

The brand just released the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch, which has a battery life of up to seven days. The Ninja 3 is priced competitively at Rs. 1,799. It is aimed at the Gen-Z population. The smartwatch may be purchased via Amazon and the brand’s website. It is available in a variety of colors, including black, silver, dark green, navy blue, and rose gold.

