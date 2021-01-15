Why should you download an app to bet on the go?

Nowadays, people use their smartphones and tablets for all sorts of things, including online betting. Almost everyone who likes online bookmakers and casinos also happens to have a handheld smart device, which is why nearly every gambling operator has either an app or a mobile website. Usually, they are the same, which means that it doesn’t matter which one you want to use.

However, downloading and installing the mobile app has some benefits, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that most punters prefer it. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why you should download an app.

It has every desktop feature

The first reason why people like to download an app is due to the features. If you take a look at the latest app of 1xbet, you will see that this betting operator has tried to implement pretty much everything that’s available on its desktop site. Hence, people who download and install this app will have the same experience as if they are playing on the desktop website.

Before you start using your phone or tablet, take a look at the specific steps you need to go through to download and install the app. Typically, the iOS app will be available on the App Store, whereas Android requires you to download an apk file.

Casino games run better on the app

If you are into sports, both the app and the mobile site will be just fine because they usually have the same features, market, and odds. However, when it comes down to casino games, the situation is slightly different.

Since most betting operators don’t create their own games, they use the services of third-party companies. Most of these companies have already optimized their games, which means that they will be available on the app and the mobile website. Unlike the sportsbook, though, they run better on the 1xBet mobile app for Android and iOS than the mobile site. If you want to have the best mobile betting experience and are into casino games, you should download and install the app.

Special bonuses

One of the reasons why so many people like to bet online is because of the bonuses. Some of the leading online bookmakers and casinos offer exclusive rewards that give customers bonus cash, free spins, free bets, additional winnings, and more.

Some companies go one step further and create exclusive mobile rewards. What makes them special is the fact that you can’t get them unless you have a mobile device. Even though there are some exceptions, the vast majority of online casinos and sportsbooks will require you to download and install their app in order to take advantage of the given reward.

In other words, you won’t be able to try out this reward if you want to use the operator’s mobile website. Of course, there could be exceptions, so always make sure you read the T&C of each offer.