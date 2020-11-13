Fix the display issues of your OnePlus 8 Pro display issues

The OnePlus 8 Pro is probably the best smartphones present in the market. The most vibrant highlight of this device is its display- a massive screen of 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. This feature of the OnePlus 8 Pro lets you play games with unmatchable performance and also stream multimedia.

However, there have been reports coming up claiming issues in the display. Since Display is a highlight of this phone, we are here to discuss the issues and provide solutions for the same. If you own an OnePlus 8 Pro and are facing display issues, here is where you can fix them.

Dark Bar around the selfie camera

OnePlus 8 Pro owners have recently been reporting this issue. Often the users discover a dark bar across the selfie camera. It is visible in less bright scenarios, mostly when dealing with grey backgrounds.

The presence of this Dark Bar raises the concern about screen damage. Or at least, it makes the screen look defective. The more you dig in it, the more you get these issues, the wildest of them all being the front camera defective.

Screen Retention/Burn-In/Ghosting

It is no wonder why OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) is so popular. With its qualities like being more power-efficient and providing an immersive viewing experience. Now while on one hand, this feature is in high demand, we can still not ignore the fact that it often comes with issues.

The Ghosting problem should not be much stressed over since it is normal. One thing you might want to be careful with is not letting the phone rest with a static image for a long span of time. When not in use, you should simply turn the screen off of your OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Green/Purple Tint

Many cases of the Green/Purple tint have been reported by OnePlus 8 Pro users. It is detectable when you use the phone with low brightness. It has been claimed that whenever a user used invert colors, the phone witnesses an eclipse of a Green/Purple tint.

Users who face this issue can solve this by turning off DC Dimming. This can solve the problem for a short period of time. To do so you have to head to Settings and then tap on utility. After that, you have to go through the OnePlus Laboratory and then turn off the DC Dimming.

Black Crush

It is last on the list but still is reported by many. Black Crush mostly occurs when you are watching something and a dark scene appears. It also comes into play when you are scrolling through dark backgrounds. Sometimes, it is so severe that it hinders the whole experience of media watching.

Solutions to the Troubleshoot OnePlus 8 Pro Display Problems?

With the display issues you might face every other day, it would be obvious to think that the screen is defective. While one can not totally rule out this possibility, one can also not argue if the issues are just because of a software glitch. Software updates keep launching once in a while. With all the issues that you face with your OnePlus 8 Pro, a simple update might solve all the problems of your OnePlus 8 Pro.

Getting the lastest version of OxygeOS for your OnePlus 8 Pro is really easy. The steps are- Settings > System > System Updates. With this process you can download the lastest version of OxygenOS available for your device.

The other suggestion we would like to suggest is cleaning the screen. It might sound a bluff but sometimes its just dust particles messing up with your screen.

If you device still gives you display problem, the next step you should take is to contact the repair center.