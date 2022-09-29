Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale – Discounts on Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11

Want a new iPhone for a mid-range budget? Then this could be a great time for you to go with upgrading to a new smartphone, especially to a new Apple iPhone flagship.

Flipkart India has announced their festive season sale where the e-commerce giant has been providing discounts on many products. For this article, the spotlight has been given to the recently announced discounts for the previous Apple iPhone flagships including Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 11 series. So, let’s take a deep look at the offer:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini and Apple iPhone 11 on discounts for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

It’s been confirmed that Flipkart India is providing offers and discounts on several products including this previous year’s iPhone models too. Talking more about this offer, we have the Apple iPhone 12 Mini which was first launched back in 2020.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini for Rs. 22,090

The smartphone is reportedly availed for a discounted pricing of Rs. 22,090 where you can get the base 64GB storage variant, but there is a condition! Apple iPhone 12 Mini was first launched for an MRP pricing of Rs. 59,900.

Flipkart India is providing a discount of up to 34 percent for which the pricing has gone down to Rs. 38,990. This price is applicable for the users who are looking to buy this new phone without exchange.

Exchange Offers on Apple iPhone 12 Mini

However, if you opt to exchange your older smartphone with this new phone then you can opt for the exchange program offered by Flipkart, where you can exchange or trade in your older phone and avail of an extra discount of Rs. 16,900. Here if you avail of a full discount then the pricing for the smartphone can go as low as Rs. 22,090.

Apple iPhone 11 for Rs. 20,090

If you are looking for an iPhone for an even lower budget then you can have a look at this new Apple iPhone 11 series where the pricing for this phone can go as low as Rs. 20,090 with this Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

However, the smartphone has been priced at Rs. 43,900, where you get the base 64 GB Model. For this sale, we have Flipkart India providing an additional 15 percent discount on this smartphone which brings down the pricing to Rs. 36.990.

Exchange Offers on Apple iPhone 11

Again, if you are having an older smartphone and are opting to exchange this smartphone then you can trade in or exchange your smartphone through the Flipkart platform and avail of an additional discount of Rs. 16.900 which brings down the pricing to Rs. 20.090.

Bank offers for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

If you are among the customers who are using ICICI BVankd cards then you can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250 over the final pricing of the smartphone.