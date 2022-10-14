The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, warns about world war 3 on Twitter. Robert is a straightforward person and always speaks his mind. He has time and again said that he doesn’t trust the government and that we are going into recession. And now his recent tweets are about world war 3, which is plausible considering rising energy and oil prices. Robert says that history shows wars have always been about energy and oil.

Robert Kiyosaki thinks world war 3 is coming

Let’s understand the current situation of the world. Russia and Ukraine are already in a war, the US has entered a recession, Europe is going bankrupt, and its energy prices are going off the roof. The narrative that a major war to gain control over energy resources might happen makes a lot of sense. Till now, the US and EU have stood against Russia by using sanctions, but if they take a military approach, it will take hardly any time for the entire world to be engrossed in a war.

It all comes down to energy and oil, and Russia has a lot of it. Robert also gave examples of how Hitler invaded Romania for oil and col. While Japan also attacked Pearl Harbor when the US stopped the oil supply to Japan. So, we could even say that world war 3 had already started when the Nord Stream pipeline was stopped. The pipeline goes through Europe and connects Russia with Germany.

Apart from energy and oil, the current Russia-Ukraine war could also be a problem. Russia said that if Ukraine joins NATO, the war will escalate into world war 3.

So, what should you do?

If a world war happens, the global economy will suffer drastically. Inflation will become even higher, and recession could turn into a depression. Considering all this, it’s time to invest in assets like Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin to protect oneself from macroeconomic changes. Robert also warned that these assets are for protecting wealth and not income. So, focus on building side hustles during this period. Who knows, it might turn into something as big as Amazon, added Robert.

What are your thoughts as Robert Kiyosaki warns about world war 3? And do you think this is a real possibility we should consider?

