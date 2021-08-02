Flipkart to host 2nd round of Big Saving Days Sale starting August 6

Flipkart has revealed that the next round of its Big Saving Days sale will be hosted. The company has yet to officially disclose the sale dates, and all it has so far is a banner that says “Coming Soon.” During the sale, the e-commerce giant will provide amazing offers as well as discounts throughout its website, and even a 10% instant discount for Axis and ICICI Bank cardholders during the Big Saving Days sale.

On July 29, Flipkart ended the first phase of Big Saving Days. The offer commenced on July 25th and continued for five days. It featured discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and other electronic equipment ordered through ICICI Bank cards.

Despite the fact that Walmart owned Flipkart has not announced the specific dates for the sale. The company has indicated in its SEO keyword for the Big Saving Days sale that sales will commence on August 6 and continue till August 10. Beginning August 5, Flipkart Plus members will have first access to the offers.

Flipkart has confirmed that the sale would start 24 hours early for plus members via a webpage exclusively to the upcoming Big Saving Days sale. There will also be dedicated zones, such as Crazy Deals, that will refresh at 12 AM, 8 AM, as well as 4 PM. Rush Hours and Tick Tock Deals will be among the other zones. The Buy More Save More incentives include progressive discounts and complimentary free products. Aside from that, the company will host a Travel sale in combination with the Big Savings Days sale, with great discounts on flight tickets.

Consumers will save up to 80 percent on gadgets and accessories, according to the sale’s Flipkart webpage. Headphones, speaker systems, and tablets will be discounted up to 70 percent all across the sale period. The special offering also includes 50-80 percent discount off Faishon products, up to 80 percent off on Flipkart Branded items as well as furniture and mattresses. The sale claims to offer amazing discounts on smartphones, however, the e-commerce giant is yet to reveal the exact offers yet.