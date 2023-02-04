Flipkart offer – Get Rs.12,000 discounts on Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 series is among the latest new iPhones you can get from Apple right now! But, how would it sound if you get a massive price slash on this phone right now during the smartphone sale hosted by Flipkart?

Usually, getting a new Apple iPhone for a discounted price is something that doesn’t happen quite often but thanks to Flipkart who is the main online retailer for the new iPhone 14 series has brought their new Big Bachat Dhammal Sale where you can get in hands with a new Apple iPhone 14 series 128GB storage variant for Rs.71,999 where the price has been set after a price slash of Rs.12,000.

Now you must be wondering about how you can get in hands with this new Apple iPhone 14 series for a price discount, to give you a clear picture, here we have got you covered with all the details you need to know:

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhammal Sale – Apple iPhone 14 Series Price slash of up to Rs.12,000

E-commerce giant, Flipkart is hosting their new Big Bachat Dhammal Sale for the year. Here you will be getting exciting offers on different range of products let it be from fashion to home furniture and our favourite gadgets as well.

The reductions advertised for the Apple iPhone 14 series were something we discovered in this sale that was quite alluring to customers.

The new Apple iPhone 14 series, as we said above, can be purchased for as little as Rs. 71,999, and you’ll also receive a fair amount of capacity with 128GB of internal storage.

Once more, you have the opportunity to select from among the five often used colour selections, which are Black, White, Pink, Product Red, and Blue.

How can I purchase the newApple iPhone 14 for Rs. 71,999 or receive a discount of Rs. 12,000? First and foremost, there is excellent news for HDFC Credit Card members because Flipkart is now giving a straight price cut of Rs. 4,000, which may be a significant role in obtaining price breaks. But if you still have an Axis Bank credit card, you may be eligible for a price discount of up to 5%.

Is it worth to buy Apple iPhone 14 now?

The lowered price of the new Apple iPhone 14 series is also pretty close to the price of the previously released Apple iPhone 13 series, if you look at the new Apple iPhone 14’s price.

The Apple iPhone 13 series, which is one year older, is now available for Rs. 62,999, which is a discount from the Rs. 69,900 it originally price.

So, which model of Apple iPhone should you choose—the 13 or 14? If we compare these two phones, the performance and design only differ little, but the iPhone 14 series has superior cameras because of its slightly larger sensor size.

Additionally, because the iPhone 14 is a new device, you will receive an additional iOS upgrade that will provide you a competitive advantage over time.