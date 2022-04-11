Flipkart offers discounts for refurbished iPhone SE and iPhone

If you want to own an Apple iPhone, here is the place to be. But if their price prevents you from purchasing any, here’s something fantastic for you! Starting with the iPhone SE and progressing to the iPhone 6, The price of the iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 have been reduced on Flipkart, making these phones so low that they can be purchased for less than Rs. 20,000.

Fans may now take advantage of this chance thanks to the Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone Sale. Notably, the iPhone SE pricing has been set at Rs. 10,000! That is feasible, however, keep in mind that these are all refurbished iPhones.

However, you should keep in mind that refurbished iPhones are not brand-new smartphones. According to Flipkart, they are “minimally used completely working phones.”

So, these are basically old smartphones, but the good news is that, according to the e-commerce website, these refurbished smartphones are subjected to 47 quality tests by specialists before being put on sale.

As a result, these smartphones will be completely working and come with a slew of accessories at incredible savings. So, if you’re looking to buy an iPhone, check out Flipkart’s discounts, which drop iPhone costs down to an incredible level!

Flipkart Discounts on Refurbished Apple products

Apple products do have a higher demand in the markets and even with its good brand value, the second-hand and even refurbished products by Apple have been considered as a higher quality products only.

So, for many who don’t really care about how old is the Apple product, then definitely this deal will be very much suitable for them. Here is the new pricing Flipkart has been providing for its Apple refurbished product lineup:

Apple iPhone SE

Flipkart offers Apple iPhone bargains, including the pricing of the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE is priced at 19.950 for the black color and 19.999 for the white and silver color options in its 32GB memory edition. It has a 4-inch display with 1136 x 640 pixels and a 12MP back camera.

Apple iPhone 6S

The reconditioned iPhone 6s in Gold color is offered for Rs. 10,899 for its 64GB storage. Its 16GB memory option, on the other hand, costs merely Rs. 9.999. The iPhone 6s has a 4.7-inch Retina display and Apple’s traditional Touch ID. The Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP back camera and a 5MP selfie camera for photography.

Apple iPhone 7

Flipkart is selling the refurbished Apple iPhone 7 32GB memory model for Rs. 14,999, with a 128GB variant available for Rs. 15,499. The iPhone 7 is equipped with Apple’s A10 processor.

Apple iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 has the same look as the current iPhone SE 3. It costs Rs. 17,499 for the 64GB capacity model. The 4.7-inch Retina HD display is equipped with an All Bionic chipset, as well as a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.

