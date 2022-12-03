Flipkart Sale – Discounts on Apple iPhones and Google Pixel

The e-commerce behemoth Flipkart has launched its new season sale for this year, during which there will reportedly be several discounts and incentives.

You may keep an eye on this deal if you’re curious about which things will be discounted this season. For this event, you will especially be able to get a brand-new set of smartphones at steep discounts. Let’s look at what Flipkart has in store for the current season’s sale.

Flipkart offers discounts on their flagship smartphone for this year

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone for this season, the e-commerce giant is offering to give its customers up to a massive price cut of about 12 percent during this sale. However, you can only take advantage of this offer if you buy your preferred item using an ICICI, Kotak, or Citi bank card.

In addition to the bank discounts described above, Flipkart India also unveiled a teaser in which they were seen providing a variety of additional discounts, including the best exchange rates, free EMIs, and screen damage protection too.

If you have been looking for some other option to buy your favorite smartphone then again you have the option to buy the smartphone with the help of Flipkart Pay Later options as well.

Which smartphone will be sold for a massive discount for this sale?

If you’ve been debating which smartphone to buy, this sale will offer a significant discount. According to the listing that Flipkart sent us, we will receive significant discounts on the newest flagships, including the Google Pixel 7, iPhone 11, and the Nothing Phone.

Google Pixel 7 – Discounts and offers

It has been stated that this smartphone would be available for Rs. 59,999 during this Flipkart sale. With bank discounts, you may get this smartphone for even less money—Rs. 51,499—than that. The smartphone has a specialized Tensor G2 SoC inside, along with a larger 4270MaH battery, a 50MP primary camera, and a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor.

Apple iPhone 11 – Discounts on offers

The iPhone 11 smartphone is a great option if you’ve been seeking to get a new iPhone this season. Even though this smartphone is relatively outdated when compared to other models, it still ranks among the top smartphones available right now in terms of performance.

The 64GB version of the phone will be discounted to Rs. 39,999, while Flipkart is also offering an extra discount of up to Rs. 17,500. The smartphone in question has an A13 Bionic SoC, a larger 6.1-inch screen up front, and a dual camera setup on the back.

Is the offer only availed for smartphones?

If you have been looking to buy something else for this sale then you can have your eyes on other gadgets like a new Smart TV as well