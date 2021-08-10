Rocket League’s Cowboy Themed Season 4 Will Arrive On August 11th

Rocket League’s developer Psyonix has revealed that Season 4 will begin On August 11th with a new Rocket Pass Arena as well as tournament additions and some time-limited modes and. Season 3 will end on August 11, and Season 4 will also bring their new 2v2 tournaments. When season 4 kicks off on August 11, you can take matters into your own hands.

The update will be available at 4 pm PDT (7 pm EDT / 12 pm BST) on Tuesday, August 10 if you want to download and figure out the big day yourself. August 11 at 8 am PDT is the date for the fourth season, which will revolve around Dirty Valley and Deadeye Canyon. This includes the expected start times, changes to the tournament, and rewards for the third season. After a release date has been confirmed, we can be sure that the ordeal of season 3 will come to an end. The release of a new season is always an indication of when it is coming, and that should create excitement for Season 4. Season 4 brings a number of new modes and a new Wild West theme. To get started, Rocket League players will need to download the August 11 update. Deadeye Canyon is a new dusty arena to play in the list of new additions.

You can participate in 2V2 competitions, and additional modes, tournaments, and tournament rewards will be refreshed throughout the season. Each month, new time-limited modes such as 2v1 Heatseeker (August 12), Super Chaos Speed Demon (August 19), and Rumble Variants (Spring) are loaded. The expansion of the competition is boosted by the addition of 2v2 daily tournaments, a rotating queue of additional modes and tournaments, including Rumble Hoop, Snow Day, and DropShot depending on the day.

Rocket Leagues Season 4 Rocket Pass offers free premium cosmetics and 70 unique items for the entire season that are unlocked through XP levels purchased during the games. The all-new Premium Rocket Pass, coming this season, works as usual, with 70 gathering places, a new outlaw car with a cowboy hat and Clint Eastwood poncho, XP boost, and additional challenges. If players opt for the premium version of the pass they will receive a new Outlaw Battle Chariot and other rewards in 70 levels, including name-stirring, tanker wheel, amikoo decal, and Lava booster.