Founders Fund raises $5 billion for early-to-late stage deals

This week, Founders Fund announced that it had closed over $5 billion in two new funds, that too across both early and late-stage investing. This, in turn, increases the assets under Founders Fund’s management to a solid $11 billion. The investments of this venture capital firm have had participation of some of the most high-profile startups of the tech world. The reported new vehicles consist of a $1.9 billion venture fund, along with a $3.4 billion growth fund. This $3.4 million growth fund is almost double the size of a $1.75 billion predecessor that was raised in the year 2020.

One of Founders Fund’s most prominent investments includes the one in Airbnb Ltd. Additionally, it also includes investments in other firms that went public in the listing spree in the last couple of years. These prominent companies include firms like Nu Holdings Ltd., Affirm Holdings Ltd., and Asana Inc. It also comprises of companies like Palantir Technologies Inc., and Nubank, the financial company based in Brazil.

Currently, Founders Fund still maintains its headquarters in San Francisco, California. Recently, it had reportedly added an office in Miami, Florida. Keith Rabois, their General Partner is known to have moved there and is an active promoter of the tech sector.

The firm is seen to be of the perspective that good investments can be generated from any particular region, according to Brian Singerman, another general partner. They like to hold an open mind when it comes investing across sectors, stages and geographies. Moreover, he added that he is not worried about the present difficult market conditions, along with shrinking valuations.

“In any macro event, phenomenal investments have taken place,” he said, also noting that lower valuations make it cheaper to invest.

Other factors:

Lauren Gross, the chief operating officers and partner at the firm also gave a statement on the situation. She said that most of the new capital would be utilised to double down or triple down on its current portfolio. She added that, in fact, the overall industry is rather saturated at the moment. The new fund would also contribute in a few changes in the structure of the administration. Matias Van Thienen would reportedly be promoted to partner. Similarly, Napoleon Ta would be promoted to general partner of growth.

The firm has maintained its position as a Silicon Valley staple despite the recent controversies. One of them was surrounding their co-founder billionaire Peter Thiel and his connections to former President Trump. According to Gross, he would remain active at Founders Fund and continue to be the chairman of Palantir.