FTX is facing US regulators investigation for crypto 

The cryptocurrency facilitator FTX is under the radar of the US regulators and the Texas State Securities Board has initiated an investigation on the speculative transactions by the sale of unsecured securities with the help of FTX platforms and their allied subsidiaries.

What is FTX?

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange facilitator headquartered in the Bahamas. The company was founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, an MIT graduate. Apart from the cryptocurrency exchange, the company owns subsidiaries globally like FTX.US. The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman had established this company with the virtues of giving back to society. In this process sam bankman, a 30 years tech enthusiast, tries to earn as much as he can every year, and shares that earning back o society for charitable causes.

What is the Texas State Securities Board?

The organization is the state-level monetary regular in the US, the organization deals with providing the safety and security net to all the investors in Texas state of united states. The organization makes sure to provide a free and equal live competitive securities market for texas. In this process, the organization makes sure to generate revenues for the state and the potential jobs in the state of Texas.

What is Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange?

The Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange is the platform for the sale, purchase, or auction of cryptocurrencies and is considered a technologically advanced platform. In Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, the cryptocurrencies are sold with the help of security tokens which are operational into centralized and decentralized systems.

The companies earn profits with the charges for registering and use of the platform or transactions while applying for the brokerage option in the platform. Any form of digital currency like bitcoin, Ethereum, dogecoin and many more can be easily traded by an individual with the help of the Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange.

Who are Cryptocurrency regulators in the US?

The United States works under the hoods of different financial regulators like FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), OCC(Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for the treasury), SEC(U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), DOL(U.S. Department of Labour.), FBI(Federal Bureau of Investigation), US Treasury and IRS (Internal Revenue Service).

All these organizations work for the monetary regulations in the country and country’s state regularly as in Texas clear legislations case has been taking active measures or surveillance mechanisms for the expansion of cryptocurrency markets in the US. As the process of digitization in the 21st century.