FuboTV stock surges after New York Jets announces a deal

The stock of FuboTV (FUBO) rose on Wednesday after the New York Jets announced a multi-year agreement with the company’s Fubo Sportsbook.

The agreement

The New York firm becomes the official sports betting partner of the football squad. The deal is Fubo Sportsbook’s first sponsorship of a professional sports club, and it is set to begin in the fourth quarter.

Fubo Sportsbook is a gambling platform that integrates with FuboTV’s live sports services. In addition to the collaboration, the business announced that the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium would open for the Jets’ home opener on Sept. 19 in the 2021-22 NFL season.

Ticketholders 21 and over will be able to enter the 7,000-square-foot lounge.

In a statement, Scott Butera, president of FuboTV’s subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, stated, “The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to address the growing demand for interaction by merging real-time sports streaming with tailored wagering experiences.”

“The Fubo Sportsbook will also be able to use first-party data to better understand watching preferences and make appropriate bet suggestions,” says the company.

On Wednesday, the stock of FuboTV fluctuated. They were 2.3 percent down at $28.91 at the time of my previous check.

The Jets’ mobile app is also available through Fubo Sportsbook. It is the team’s first legal sports betting partner, utilizing the Jets’ new advertising data relationship with Sportradar, a Swiss-based sports data collection, and analysis firm.

Sportradar and others

Sportsradar filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday to raise up to $532 million in an IPO on the Nasdaq.

Sportradar and online sports betting behemoth FanDuel Group announced an extension of their agreement last month, becoming Sportradar FanDuel’s preferred data and odds provider for U.S. sports through 2028.

FuboTV recently reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, raising revenue and subscriber expectations for the entire year.

Meanwhile, 888 Holdings, a British gambling company, announced Tuesday that it is in advanced talks with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to purchase William Hill’s non-US businesses.

