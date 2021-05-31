Games Coming To Xbox In June 2021

Month after month we have put together a calendar with the upcoming release dates of video games. Summer is always busy, and it doesn't look like it will be any less with a few games due for release.

If you’re wondering which games are coming up in 2021, we’ve placed them all in a suitable place. We have put together all the upcoming title and DLC release dates for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in a useful reference list so you don’t need to look around to find what you’re looking for. Like this year, we intend to follow all video games planned for 2021 on this page.

June for gamers means a number of new video game releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ve already had two big console launches in 2020, with some highly anticipated games like The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, and some that ended in disaster. Although we won’t be launching a new generation of consoles this year, it’s also the year we’re starting to see a lot of releases with some big AAA making its way towards the year-end.

It is shaping up to be an outstanding year for video game releases, which is handy considering that many of us at home are stuck for things to do. It’s not the most jam-packed month for the release of new video games, but with all the big announcements and revelations, there’s plenty to whet your appetite. July will not be the busiest month for new video game releases but there are a few big titles that show the way as well as a number of smaller indie titles that look interesting.

This time of year is slow but you’ll find something to look forward to every month whether you are playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, series X/ S, Nintendo Switch, or PC. Fallen Knights (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) is the first PC to be released on June 23 to Alex Kidd’s Miracle World DX (PC / PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox 1 / Series x / S / Nintendo Switch ) and Legend of Mana (PC / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch ) the next day.

PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Nintendo Switch will be released on June 29. It will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2021, with forwarding compatibility and targeted improvements for Xbox and PlayStation 5. A new Genesis DLC will be arriving for ARK sometime in June on the Xbox.

We also have multiplayer first-person shooter Chivalry 2 for PC, PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, which will be hopefully released after it went to open beta on May 27, along with Backbone for PC. Finally, Phantasy Star Online 2 is a massive update to the separate shared universe game Phantasy Stars Online.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get the fantastic benefits of Gold and access to over 100 quality games on Game Pass.

If you're new or already a console member of Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass, you can join or upgrade for just a buck today. All DC Universe fighting games and Xbox 360 games in June will be released in Game Gold and will be backward compatible on Series X and Xbox One.

It is hard to imagine a future in which Microsoft insists on Game Gold as a selling point for the Xbox. It looks as if the future of the Xbox Xbox Game Pass will be unlike Game Gold. It seems clear that the latter will focus more on current-generation consoles when comparing Game Gold and Game Pass.



Game Pass offers its subscribers a seemingly endless list of games, from Series X exclusive to cross-platform games. One of the things about Games with Gold is that it highlights older titles that gamers may have missed. Since Game Pass is Microsoft’s biggest push for the series X and S, its collection of great games should not come as a surprise, and the sheer volume of big AAA games is strong on the service.

