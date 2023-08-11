General Motors confirms $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ to Launch Without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto Integration

The upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ, an ultra-luxury electric vehicle, is set to feature a striking 55-inch infotainment screen spanning from pillar to pillar. However, unlike many modern vehicles, it will not come equipped with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. General Motors (GM) announced earlier this year that it would be limiting access to CarPlay and Android Auto in its upcoming electric car lineup. Scott Miller, GM’s VP of software, cited several reasons for this decision in April. One of the key rationales is to prioritize electric vehicle-specific functionalities, such as battery preconditioning while navigating to charging stations.

Interestingly, this move aligns Cadillac with Tesla’s approach, as Tesla vehicles also lack CarPlay and Android Auto support. Despite the growing popularity of these phone projection features among consumers, GM seems to be focusing on tailoring its electric vehicles to offer unique capabilities.

It’s worth noting that Apple itself has highlighted the significance of CarPlay, revealing that nearly 80 per cent of new car buyers consider it a crucial feature. Therefore, the absence of CarPlay and Android Auto in a modern and high-end vehicle like the Escalade IQ might be viewed as an unconventional choice.

The Verge recently obtained insightful information through an email correspondence with Paige Tatulli, the East Coast communications representative for General Motors. This communication shed light on the notable omission of CarPlay and Android Auto in the upcoming Escalade IQ model. Instead of these widely-used infotainment platforms, drivers of the Escalade IQ will be introduced to an innovative alternative – the Google built-in infotainment software.

GM’s decision to integrate Google built-in into the Escalade IQ introduces a distinctive direction in infotainment technology. This advanced system comes equipped with an array of features, including seamless Google Maps navigation and the ability to access select Google Play applications directly from the dashboard. Users can conveniently log into their Google accounts and enjoy a host of functionalities tailored to their preferences.

Among the confirmed entertainment applications featured in Escalade IQ’s built-in Google system are popular options such as YouTube, YouTube Kids, and Hulu. This selection of apps provides a diverse range of entertainment choices for both drivers and passengers. However, the possibilities extend even further, as the Google built-in platform holds the potential to incorporate additional applications in the future.

Interestingly, this move by GM has generated noteworthy discussions within the automotive and tech communities. The decision to forgo CarPlay and Android Auto in favour of Google built-in signifies GM’s commitment to exploring novel avenues in the realm of infotainment. While Google built-in has already been integrated with prominent services like YouTube and Hulu, there is speculation that it could expand to encompass other widely-used applications like Waze and even Zoom.

This announcement follows an earlier incident earlier this year, where GM faced a wave of criticism for its choice to discontinue support for CarPlay and Android Auto in its forthcoming vehicles. The Escalade IQ now joins the ranks of GM vehicles that have embraced this shift in infotainment strategy, following in the footsteps of the Chevy Blazer EV, which has already commenced shipping.

In conclusion, GM’s decision to incorporate Google built-in into Escalade IQ’s infotainment system marks a significant departure from conventional practices. The inclusion of well-known apps and the potential for future expansion highlight the brand’s dedication to offering a unique and innovative driving experience. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, such bold steps are indicative of GM’s determination to lead the way in redefining in-car technology.

